Key figures face summons soon

Six assistant special prosecutors have been appointed for the investigation into the insurrection and foreign interference case.



With teams also forming for the investigations involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a Marine, the three major special probes are coming together — raising expectations that indictments and summonses of key figures will soon follow.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.



[Report]



Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, who launched the insurrection investigation by indicting former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on additional charges, has finalized the core team.



With six assistant special prosecutors appointed, the special probe into the insurrection has taken shape. The team has already submitted a statement to the newly assigned court, arguing that former Minister Kim — the defendant in the first indictment — should be detained.



The detention warrant hearing is scheduled for June 23, but Kim’s legal team has filed to change the date, opposing the additional charges.



Several other military and police officials currently on trial for insurrection face the expiration of their detention periods from later this month.



This has led to expectations that the special prosecution may issue additional indictments to extend their custody — and may even seek to secure former President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning.



Meanwhile, the investigation into former First Lady Kim Keon-hee — the first special probe to complete its personnel appointments — has officially launched. Dispatched prosecutors have reported for duty and begun investigating 16 allegations involving Kim.



As Seoul High Prosecutors' Office re-investigations continue to produce new circumstantial evidence and witness statements suggesting Kim was aware of stock manipulation, it’s increasingly likely she could be summoned early in the probe.



[Min Jung-ki/Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor: "(Will you use all 20 days of the preparation period?) It is difficult to predict at this time."]



The special investigation into the deceased Marine is also expected to begin full-scale activities as soon as the appointment of special prosecutors and the dispatch of investigative personnel are completed.



Roughly a week after the appointment of the three special prosecutors, each team is now fully operational — and the indictments and summons of high-profile figures involved in each case are likely to follow.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



