[Exclusive] Yoon refuses to attend probe

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to the police's request to appear regarding charges of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant, and instead sent a written statement.



In this statement, former President Yoon raised issues regarding the police's process of securing the encrypted phone server and appeared to be considering filing a complaint.



The police are discussing whether to apply for an arrest warrant for former President Yoon with the special prosecutor for insurrection.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the exclusive report.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is accused of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant by instructing the Presidential Security Service to delete encrypted phone records after the martial law was declared.



He has ignored three consecutive police summons.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Former President Yoon's lawyer/June 9: "They are issuing a summons notification for parts that cannot constitute a crime."]



Instead, he sent a written statement to the police, which, according to KBS's investigation, questioned the police's process of securing the encrypted phone server.



Previously, the police's emergency martial law special investigation team received some encrypted phone server records from the Presidential Security Service in a voluntary submission format.



By analyzing this, they captured evidence that former President Yoon instructed military commanders involved in the martial law to delete their encrypted phone records, adding to the charges.



However, the encrypted phone records are presidential records and must be submitted through a strict process, and the claim from the defense team is that the voluntary submission by some security service staff is illegal.



The defense team plans to file a complaint with the prosecution next week against the security service staff and police investigators for violating the Presidential Records Act and abuse of power.



This is interpreted as a strategy to evade charges by arguing that evidence was collected illegally, but the police are reportedly maintaining that there are no issues.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS advisory lawyer: "If the voluntarily submitted materials are still not recognized as presidential records, a valid search and seizure can be conducted with voluntary submission."]



The police are consulting with the special prosecutor for insurrection regarding whether to apply for an arrest warrant for former President Yoon.



Additionally, they plan to discuss with the special prosecutor whether to add charges of perjury against former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Minister Lee Sang-min, as their testimonies to the National Assembly regarding the emergency martial law council were found to be inconsistent with the facts.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



