Handball super match returns

Tomorrow, a super match in handball between Korea and Japan will be held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of liberation and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Japan.



You can watch it with KBS Korean Broadcasting System.



The handball super match between Korea and Japan is resuming after three years since it was last held in Incheon in 2022.



In the historical record, our men's national team leads with 10 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses, while the women's team has 10 wins and 2 losses.



However, with Japan's recent surge in strength, a tough competition is expected.



KBS N Sports will broadcast the men's handball match starting at 1 PM tomorrow, followed by KBS 1TV, which will air the women's handball super match on its main channel starting at 4 PM.



