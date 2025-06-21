Trump to decide Iran strike soon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump, who had been threatening to attack Iran at any moment, has announced that he will decide whether to attack within two weeks.



For now, it seems he will give it some time and pressure Iran to give up its nuclear weapons through diplomacy.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump stated that he will decide within two weeks whether to attack Iran.



He explained that there is a significant possibility of negotiations with Iran.



It appears that he is trying to pressure Iran as much as possible with the military intervention option while seeking a favorable agreement through negotiations.



[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "President is always interested in a diplomatic solution, but he is not afraid to use strength as well."]



Analysts suggest that Trump has revived the possibility of negotiations due to the burden of military intervention.



If the U.S. attacks, Iran could retaliate by targeting U.S. military bases in the Middle East, potentially plunging both countries into war.



Additionally, the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran is deeply underground in the mountains, making complete destruction difficult to guarantee.



Particularly, the fact that Trump's core support base, which is strongly inclined towards America First, is negative about war makes it difficult for him to initiate military action.



[Steve Bannon/Former White House Chief Strategist/On the 17th: "We can't do this again. It will tear the country apart. We can't have another Iraq."]



The foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany, who have received the U.S. message, will meet with Iran tonight, which could be an opportunity to see if it leads to formal negotiations.



President Trump has often used the expression "in two weeks" when postponing immediate decisions.



U.S. media have pointed out that the two-week deadline may not have any special significance and could mean that it may never happen.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



