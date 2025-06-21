News 9

Trump to decide Iran strike soon

입력 2025.06.21 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump, who had been threatening to attack Iran at any moment, has announced that he will decide whether to attack within two weeks.

For now, it seems he will give it some time and pressure Iran to give up its nuclear weapons through diplomacy.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump stated that he will decide within two weeks whether to attack Iran.

He explained that there is a significant possibility of negotiations with Iran.

It appears that he is trying to pressure Iran as much as possible with the military intervention option while seeking a favorable agreement through negotiations.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "President is always interested in a diplomatic solution, but he is not afraid to use strength as well."]

Analysts suggest that Trump has revived the possibility of negotiations due to the burden of military intervention.

If the U.S. attacks, Iran could retaliate by targeting U.S. military bases in the Middle East, potentially plunging both countries into war.

Additionally, the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran is deeply underground in the mountains, making complete destruction difficult to guarantee.

Particularly, the fact that Trump's core support base, which is strongly inclined towards America First, is negative about war makes it difficult for him to initiate military action.

[Steve Bannon/Former White House Chief Strategist/On the 17th: "We can't do this again. It will tear the country apart. We can't have another Iraq."]

The foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany, who have received the U.S. message, will meet with Iran tonight, which could be an opportunity to see if it leads to formal negotiations.

President Trump has often used the expression "in two weeks" when postponing immediate decisions.

U.S. media have pointed out that the two-week deadline may not have any special significance and could mean that it may never happen.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump to decide Iran strike soon
    • 입력 2025-06-21 00:42:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump, who had been threatening to attack Iran at any moment, has announced that he will decide whether to attack within two weeks.

For now, it seems he will give it some time and pressure Iran to give up its nuclear weapons through diplomacy.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump stated that he will decide within two weeks whether to attack Iran.

He explained that there is a significant possibility of negotiations with Iran.

It appears that he is trying to pressure Iran as much as possible with the military intervention option while seeking a favorable agreement through negotiations.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "President is always interested in a diplomatic solution, but he is not afraid to use strength as well."]

Analysts suggest that Trump has revived the possibility of negotiations due to the burden of military intervention.

If the U.S. attacks, Iran could retaliate by targeting U.S. military bases in the Middle East, potentially plunging both countries into war.

Additionally, the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran is deeply underground in the mountains, making complete destruction difficult to guarantee.

Particularly, the fact that Trump's core support base, which is strongly inclined towards America First, is negative about war makes it difficult for him to initiate military action.

[Steve Bannon/Former White House Chief Strategist/On the 17th: "We can't do this again. It will tear the country apart. We can't have another Iraq."]

The foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany, who have received the U.S. message, will meet with Iran tonight, which could be an opportunity to see if it leads to formal negotiations.

President Trump has often used the expression "in two weeks" when postponing immediate decisions.

U.S. media have pointed out that the two-week deadline may not have any special significance and could mean that it may never happen.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…<br>장마 시작되자 피해 속출

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…장마 시작되자 피해 속출
밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…<br>예상 지역은?

밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…예상 지역은?
정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 <br>돌아온 ‘3천피’

정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 돌아온 ‘3천피’
이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”

이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.