Messi leads Miami win

[Anchor]



In the FIFA Club World Cup, 'God of Football' Lionel Messi scored a picture-perfect free-kick goal, leading Inter Miami to their first victory.



Messi's performance, reminiscent of his prime, raises expectations for next year's sixth World Cup.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



As Messi appeared on the field, the crowd erupted in cheers.



In the 19th minute of the first half, Messi made an incredible breakthrough and provided a penetrating pass to his partner Suárez, creating an opportunity.



In the 9th minute of the second half, with the score tied at 1-1, Messi's left foot shone once again.



A free-kick with a trajectory so exquisite that it warranted praise of "That's Messi" secured Inter Miami's first victory.



With his 38th birthday approaching, Messi showcased his enduring skills, hinting at his performance in next year's North American World Cup.



[Javier Mascherano/Inter Miami Coach: "Messi is the greatest football player in history. But he still shows tremendous determination towards victory, which is always amazing."]



In the 36th minute of the first half, Botafogo's Jesus scored against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.



Jesus climbed onto the advertising board to share the joy with fans passionately.



Just before the end, an attack initiated by Lee Kang-in's cross was blocked by the defense, making Paris Saint-Germain a victim of an upset.



Palmeiras finished off the counterattack with a well-executed goal after a series of precise passes.



However, the match was suddenly interrupted due to lightning.



With the unpredictable weather in this tournament causing delays in three matches already, concerns have arisen about the poor ticket sales and the upcoming World Cup to be held in a year.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



