Lotte tops Samsung

[Anchor]

Today, four games in professional baseball were canceled due to the influence of the monsoon front.

In Busan, where the only game was held, Lotte's foreign pitcher Gamboa sought revenge against Samsung, who had inflicted pain on him with a triple steal in his debut game.

What was the result?

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Last month, when Gamboa made his first appearance on the Korean stage, Samsung, having figured out his unique pitching routine, successfully executed a surprise triple steal, giving Gamboa a harsh debut in Korean baseball.

Facing Samsung again, Gamboa seemed determined to erase those terrifying memories, overpowering the batters with strong pitches right from the first inning.

With a fastball clocked at 157 km/h, he struck out Koo Ja-wook, and a pitch that penetrated the corner of the strike zone left Diaz unable to react.

Catcher Jeung Bo-keun, who worked in sync with Gamboa, also provided solid support in the batter's box during Gamboa's revenge match.

In the second inning, with two outs and runners on first and second, Jeung Bo-keun hit a two-run single, easing the pressure on Gamboa.

As the rain intensified and mud stuck deep in his spikes, Gamboa held strong, recording eight strikeouts and no runs allowed through the sixth inning.

The only regret was allowing a home run to Park Byung-ho in the seventh inning.

Thanks to Gamboa's impressive performance, which was different from his debut, and Jung Hoon's home run in the eighth inning, Lotte defeated Samsung and achieved their third consecutive win.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of the monsoon front, all games except for Busan were canceled, and the LG Sakers basketball team's championship promise to watch the game with 56 fans at Jamsil was changed to a mini fan meeting, bringing the spirit of victory to Jamsil.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

