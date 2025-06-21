News 9

Probe into auto-redirect ads

입력 2025.06.21 (01:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

You may have experienced the inconvenience of suddenly having the Coupang site open without even clicking on an advertisement online.

This is referred to as 'hijack ads' or auto-redirect ads because it involves visiting a site against your will.

The Korea Communications Commission has begun an investigation into these 'hijack ads', stating that they cannot overlook the inconvenience faced by users.

Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa has the details.

[Report]

I accessed an internet news site using my smartphone.

There are Coupang ads attached in four places for a single news article.

While reading the news, if I carelessly swipe my finger up, I might unknowingly click on the ad, or just moving my finger near the ad can immediately open the Coupang app.

The so-called 'hijack ads' come in various forms, but the most common method is to place many ads to induce user clicks or to respond to the common action of simply swiping a finger up.

This is a kind of trick created by businesses that have contracts with Coupang to attract consumers.

By gathering consumers this way, if they end up purchasing items on Coupang, it leads to profit for the businesses.

[Jeon Ji-yeon/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Just seeing the ads feels like a waste of time, and it often disrupts my concentration, which is quite frustrating. Sometimes I feel bad as if I'm being used for someone else's profit."]

The Korea Communications Commission has been conducting a fact-finding survey since November of last year to address user complaints.

In particular, the Commission plans to closely examine whether Coupang is effectively neglecting these types of ads.

[Seong Jae-sik/Survey Support Team Leader, Korea Communications Commission: "We plan to thoroughly investigate whether Coupang, which is responsible for the operation of the ads and ad management, is violating prohibited acts under the Telecommunications Business Act."]

Coupang stated that this issue is not something they directly caused, but rather a problem with some malicious businesses, and they expressed their willingness to actively cooperate with the Commission's investigation.

This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Probe into auto-redirect ads
    • 입력 2025-06-21 01:57:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

You may have experienced the inconvenience of suddenly having the Coupang site open without even clicking on an advertisement online.

This is referred to as 'hijack ads' or auto-redirect ads because it involves visiting a site against your will.

The Korea Communications Commission has begun an investigation into these 'hijack ads', stating that they cannot overlook the inconvenience faced by users.

Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa has the details.

[Report]

I accessed an internet news site using my smartphone.

There are Coupang ads attached in four places for a single news article.

While reading the news, if I carelessly swipe my finger up, I might unknowingly click on the ad, or just moving my finger near the ad can immediately open the Coupang app.

The so-called 'hijack ads' come in various forms, but the most common method is to place many ads to induce user clicks or to respond to the common action of simply swiping a finger up.

This is a kind of trick created by businesses that have contracts with Coupang to attract consumers.

By gathering consumers this way, if they end up purchasing items on Coupang, it leads to profit for the businesses.

[Jeon Ji-yeon/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Just seeing the ads feels like a waste of time, and it often disrupts my concentration, which is quite frustrating. Sometimes I feel bad as if I'm being used for someone else's profit."]

The Korea Communications Commission has been conducting a fact-finding survey since November of last year to address user complaints.

In particular, the Commission plans to closely examine whether Coupang is effectively neglecting these types of ads.

[Seong Jae-sik/Survey Support Team Leader, Korea Communications Commission: "We plan to thoroughly investigate whether Coupang, which is responsible for the operation of the ads and ad management, is violating prohibited acts under the Telecommunications Business Act."]

Coupang stated that this issue is not something they directly caused, but rather a problem with some malicious businesses, and they expressed their willingness to actively cooperate with the Commission's investigation.

This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa reporting.
우정화
우정화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…<br>장마 시작되자 피해 속출

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…장마 시작되자 피해 속출
밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…<br>예상 지역은?

밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…예상 지역은?
정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 <br>돌아온 ‘3천피’

정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 돌아온 ‘3천피’
이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”

이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.