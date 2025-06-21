In Sooni & traditional Korean music

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Singer In Sooni and our traditional folk songs come together to create a unique stage.



On June 5th, marking the newly established National Traditional Music Day, our traditional music community is making various attempts to get closer to the public.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the story.



[Report]



On an improvised stage where the geomungo meets jazz, the folk melodies added to In Sooni's refreshing singing style brought our traditional folk songs before the public, transcending genres.



[In Sooni/Singer: "The tempo of Seodo sounds fast, but the song is deep. I thought it would be nice to promote Seodo folk songs this time...."]



The stage, created with over 200 representatives from various genres, aims to revive the hit song from the Joseon Dynasty, 'Yeokjuhaeng'.



[Choi Soo-jung/Gyeonggi folk song singer: "The memories of our folk songs that were loved as much as popular songs back then, I want to engrave that on this stage...."]



[Lee Hee-moon/Yeowoorak Festival Music Director: "Despite the contradictions, we are doing this because we want the attendees to enjoy it...."]



["When I think of Chunhyang."]



The splendid pansori performance of Chunhyangjeon meets the audience through familiar folktale melodies.



Twelve masters of pansori have come together to add flavorful commentary to famous pansori scenes, aiming for popularization.



[Jeong Soon-im/National Intangible Heritage Pansori Heungboga Holder: "This is pansori representing Korea. Of course, popular songs are good. But I hope we can do it in that way as well...."]



Overflowing with han and heung, wit and humor, our traditional music is shedding its heavy authoritative attire and approaching the public.



This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.



