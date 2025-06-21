News 9

In Sooni & traditional Korean music

입력 2025.06.21 (01:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Singer In Sooni and our traditional folk songs come together to create a unique stage.

On June 5th, marking the newly established National Traditional Music Day, our traditional music community is making various attempts to get closer to the public.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the story.

[Report]

On an improvised stage where the geomungo meets jazz, the folk melodies added to In Sooni's refreshing singing style brought our traditional folk songs before the public, transcending genres.

[In Sooni/Singer: "The tempo of Seodo sounds fast, but the song is deep. I thought it would be nice to promote Seodo folk songs this time...."]

The stage, created with over 200 representatives from various genres, aims to revive the hit song from the Joseon Dynasty, 'Yeokjuhaeng'.

[Choi Soo-jung/Gyeonggi folk song singer: "The memories of our folk songs that were loved as much as popular songs back then, I want to engrave that on this stage...."]

[Lee Hee-moon/Yeowoorak Festival Music Director: "Despite the contradictions, we are doing this because we want the attendees to enjoy it...."]

["When I think of Chunhyang."]

The splendid pansori performance of Chunhyangjeon meets the audience through familiar folktale melodies.

Twelve masters of pansori have come together to add flavorful commentary to famous pansori scenes, aiming for popularization.

[Jeong Soon-im/National Intangible Heritage Pansori Heungboga Holder: "This is pansori representing Korea. Of course, popular songs are good. But I hope we can do it in that way as well...."]

Overflowing with han and heung, wit and humor, our traditional music is shedding its heavy authoritative attire and approaching the public.

This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • In Sooni & traditional Korean music
    • 입력 2025-06-21 01:57:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Singer In Sooni and our traditional folk songs come together to create a unique stage.

On June 5th, marking the newly established National Traditional Music Day, our traditional music community is making various attempts to get closer to the public.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the story.

[Report]

On an improvised stage where the geomungo meets jazz, the folk melodies added to In Sooni's refreshing singing style brought our traditional folk songs before the public, transcending genres.

[In Sooni/Singer: "The tempo of Seodo sounds fast, but the song is deep. I thought it would be nice to promote Seodo folk songs this time...."]

The stage, created with over 200 representatives from various genres, aims to revive the hit song from the Joseon Dynasty, 'Yeokjuhaeng'.

[Choi Soo-jung/Gyeonggi folk song singer: "The memories of our folk songs that were loved as much as popular songs back then, I want to engrave that on this stage...."]

[Lee Hee-moon/Yeowoorak Festival Music Director: "Despite the contradictions, we are doing this because we want the attendees to enjoy it...."]

["When I think of Chunhyang."]

The splendid pansori performance of Chunhyangjeon meets the audience through familiar folktale melodies.

Twelve masters of pansori have come together to add flavorful commentary to famous pansori scenes, aiming for popularization.

[Jeong Soon-im/National Intangible Heritage Pansori Heungboga Holder: "This is pansori representing Korea. Of course, popular songs are good. But I hope we can do it in that way as well...."]

Overflowing with han and heung, wit and humor, our traditional music is shedding its heavy authoritative attire and approaching the public.

This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.
김현수
김현수

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…<br>장마 시작되자 피해 속출

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…장마 시작되자 피해 속출
밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…<br>예상 지역은?

밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…예상 지역은?
정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 <br>돌아온 ‘3천피’

정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 돌아온 ‘3천피’
이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”

이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.