News 9

KIA Tigers is rising again

입력 2025.06.21 (01:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

96th out of 110.

This is the professional draft ranking of second-year pitcher Seong Yeong-tak, who has recently emerged as the hottest product on the KIA Tigers mound.

He is leading KIA's resurgence, which was wobbling, with the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyeong reports.

[Report]

["My form is insane these days~"]

Seong Yeong-tak's sharp two-seam fastball and breaking balls are causing batters' bats to repeatedly miss the ball.

Since his debut in the first team on May 1, Seong Yeong-tak has achieved a streak of 15 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run, becoming the owner of a new club record, surpassing the legendary Jo Gye-hyun of the Tigers.

[Commentary: "The longest scoreless innings since debut, Seong Yeong-tak is making history..."]

Although he experienced winning a national tournament as the ace of Busan High School, Seong Yeong-tak, with a velocity in the 130 km/h range, seemed ordinary.

["Busan High School pitcher, Seong Yeong-tak."]

He was drafted 96th overall in the 10th round and barely donned the KIA uniform as a developmental player.

However, this scene he showed during the ceremonial pitch for the championship in high school was not a coincidence.

By maintaining remarkable control even while falling and raising his maximum velocity to 147 km/h, Seong Yeong-tak has transformed into a completely different player.

He perfectly filled the gap in the bullpen left by injured Kwak Do-kyu and Hwang Dong-ha, completing the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.

[Seong Yeong-tak/KIA: "I think what my parents said is the most memorable. They said that the first team stadium is much better than the second team stadium, so every time they come, I feel prouder to keep a scoreless game."]

KIA, which has seen strong performances from second-team players like Oh Seon-woo, who was a perennial prospect, and Kim Ho-ryeong, a defensive player, is currently leading the monthly win rate in June despite the absence of key players like Kim Do-young.

[Oller/KIA pitcher: "Hold tight, we're going up!"]

KIA's so-called 'gum baseball', which turned crises into opportunities, is adding excitement to the early summer professional baseball rankings.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyeong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KIA Tigers is rising again
    • 입력 2025-06-21 01:57:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

96th out of 110.

This is the professional draft ranking of second-year pitcher Seong Yeong-tak, who has recently emerged as the hottest product on the KIA Tigers mound.

He is leading KIA's resurgence, which was wobbling, with the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyeong reports.

[Report]

["My form is insane these days~"]

Seong Yeong-tak's sharp two-seam fastball and breaking balls are causing batters' bats to repeatedly miss the ball.

Since his debut in the first team on May 1, Seong Yeong-tak has achieved a streak of 15 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run, becoming the owner of a new club record, surpassing the legendary Jo Gye-hyun of the Tigers.

[Commentary: "The longest scoreless innings since debut, Seong Yeong-tak is making history..."]

Although he experienced winning a national tournament as the ace of Busan High School, Seong Yeong-tak, with a velocity in the 130 km/h range, seemed ordinary.

["Busan High School pitcher, Seong Yeong-tak."]

He was drafted 96th overall in the 10th round and barely donned the KIA uniform as a developmental player.

However, this scene he showed during the ceremonial pitch for the championship in high school was not a coincidence.

By maintaining remarkable control even while falling and raising his maximum velocity to 147 km/h, Seong Yeong-tak has transformed into a completely different player.

He perfectly filled the gap in the bullpen left by injured Kwak Do-kyu and Hwang Dong-ha, completing the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.

[Seong Yeong-tak/KIA: "I think what my parents said is the most memorable. They said that the first team stadium is much better than the second team stadium, so every time they come, I feel prouder to keep a scoreless game."]

KIA, which has seen strong performances from second-team players like Oh Seon-woo, who was a perennial prospect, and Kim Ho-ryeong, a defensive player, is currently leading the monthly win rate in June despite the absence of key players like Kim Do-young.

[Oller/KIA pitcher: "Hold tight, we're going up!"]

KIA's so-called 'gum baseball', which turned crises into opportunities, is adding excitement to the early summer professional baseball rankings.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyeong.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…<br>장마 시작되자 피해 속출

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…장마 시작되자 피해 속출
밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…<br>예상 지역은?

밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…예상 지역은?
정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 <br>돌아온 ‘3천피’

정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 돌아온 ‘3천피’
이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”

이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.