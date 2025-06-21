KIA Tigers is rising again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



96th out of 110.



This is the professional draft ranking of second-year pitcher Seong Yeong-tak, who has recently emerged as the hottest product on the KIA Tigers mound.



He is leading KIA's resurgence, which was wobbling, with the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyeong reports.



[Report]



["My form is insane these days~"]



Seong Yeong-tak's sharp two-seam fastball and breaking balls are causing batters' bats to repeatedly miss the ball.



Since his debut in the first team on May 1, Seong Yeong-tak has achieved a streak of 15 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run, becoming the owner of a new club record, surpassing the legendary Jo Gye-hyun of the Tigers.



[Commentary: "The longest scoreless innings since debut, Seong Yeong-tak is making history..."]



Although he experienced winning a national tournament as the ace of Busan High School, Seong Yeong-tak, with a velocity in the 130 km/h range, seemed ordinary.



["Busan High School pitcher, Seong Yeong-tak."]



He was drafted 96th overall in the 10th round and barely donned the KIA uniform as a developmental player.



However, this scene he showed during the ceremonial pitch for the championship in high school was not a coincidence.



By maintaining remarkable control even while falling and raising his maximum velocity to 147 km/h, Seong Yeong-tak has transformed into a completely different player.



He perfectly filled the gap in the bullpen left by injured Kwak Do-kyu and Hwang Dong-ha, completing the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.



[Seong Yeong-tak/KIA: "I think what my parents said is the most memorable. They said that the first team stadium is much better than the second team stadium, so every time they come, I feel prouder to keep a scoreless game."]



KIA, which has seen strong performances from second-team players like Oh Seon-woo, who was a perennial prospect, and Kim Ho-ryeong, a defensive player, is currently leading the monthly win rate in June despite the absence of key players like Kim Do-young.



[Oller/KIA pitcher: "Hold tight, we're going up!"]



KIA's so-called 'gum baseball', which turned crises into opportunities, is adding excitement to the early summer professional baseball rankings.



This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyeong.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!