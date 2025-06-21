KIA Tigers is rising again
입력 2025.06.21 (01:57)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
96th out of 110.
This is the professional draft ranking of second-year pitcher Seong Yeong-tak, who has recently emerged as the hottest product on the KIA Tigers mound.
He is leading KIA's resurgence, which was wobbling, with the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.
Reporter Lee Mu-hyeong reports.
[Report]
["My form is insane these days~"]
Seong Yeong-tak's sharp two-seam fastball and breaking balls are causing batters' bats to repeatedly miss the ball.
Since his debut in the first team on May 1, Seong Yeong-tak has achieved a streak of 15 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run, becoming the owner of a new club record, surpassing the legendary Jo Gye-hyun of the Tigers.
[Commentary: "The longest scoreless innings since debut, Seong Yeong-tak is making history..."]
Although he experienced winning a national tournament as the ace of Busan High School, Seong Yeong-tak, with a velocity in the 130 km/h range, seemed ordinary.
["Busan High School pitcher, Seong Yeong-tak."]
He was drafted 96th overall in the 10th round and barely donned the KIA uniform as a developmental player.
However, this scene he showed during the ceremonial pitch for the championship in high school was not a coincidence.
By maintaining remarkable control even while falling and raising his maximum velocity to 147 km/h, Seong Yeong-tak has transformed into a completely different player.
He perfectly filled the gap in the bullpen left by injured Kwak Do-kyu and Hwang Dong-ha, completing the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.
[Seong Yeong-tak/KIA: "I think what my parents said is the most memorable. They said that the first team stadium is much better than the second team stadium, so every time they come, I feel prouder to keep a scoreless game."]
KIA, which has seen strong performances from second-team players like Oh Seon-woo, who was a perennial prospect, and Kim Ho-ryeong, a defensive player, is currently leading the monthly win rate in June despite the absence of key players like Kim Do-young.
[Oller/KIA pitcher: "Hold tight, we're going up!"]
KIA's so-called 'gum baseball', which turned crises into opportunities, is adding excitement to the early summer professional baseball rankings.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyeong.
96th out of 110.
This is the professional draft ranking of second-year pitcher Seong Yeong-tak, who has recently emerged as the hottest product on the KIA Tigers mound.
He is leading KIA's resurgence, which was wobbling, with the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.
Reporter Lee Mu-hyeong reports.
[Report]
["My form is insane these days~"]
Seong Yeong-tak's sharp two-seam fastball and breaking balls are causing batters' bats to repeatedly miss the ball.
Since his debut in the first team on May 1, Seong Yeong-tak has achieved a streak of 15 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run, becoming the owner of a new club record, surpassing the legendary Jo Gye-hyun of the Tigers.
[Commentary: "The longest scoreless innings since debut, Seong Yeong-tak is making history..."]
Although he experienced winning a national tournament as the ace of Busan High School, Seong Yeong-tak, with a velocity in the 130 km/h range, seemed ordinary.
["Busan High School pitcher, Seong Yeong-tak."]
He was drafted 96th overall in the 10th round and barely donned the KIA uniform as a developmental player.
However, this scene he showed during the ceremonial pitch for the championship in high school was not a coincidence.
By maintaining remarkable control even while falling and raising his maximum velocity to 147 km/h, Seong Yeong-tak has transformed into a completely different player.
He perfectly filled the gap in the bullpen left by injured Kwak Do-kyu and Hwang Dong-ha, completing the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.
[Seong Yeong-tak/KIA: "I think what my parents said is the most memorable. They said that the first team stadium is much better than the second team stadium, so every time they come, I feel prouder to keep a scoreless game."]
KIA, which has seen strong performances from second-team players like Oh Seon-woo, who was a perennial prospect, and Kim Ho-ryeong, a defensive player, is currently leading the monthly win rate in June despite the absence of key players like Kim Do-young.
[Oller/KIA pitcher: "Hold tight, we're going up!"]
KIA's so-called 'gum baseball', which turned crises into opportunities, is adding excitement to the early summer professional baseball rankings.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyeong.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- KIA Tigers is rising again
-
- 입력 2025-06-21 01:57:38
[Anchor]
96th out of 110.
This is the professional draft ranking of second-year pitcher Seong Yeong-tak, who has recently emerged as the hottest product on the KIA Tigers mound.
He is leading KIA's resurgence, which was wobbling, with the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.
Reporter Lee Mu-hyeong reports.
[Report]
["My form is insane these days~"]
Seong Yeong-tak's sharp two-seam fastball and breaking balls are causing batters' bats to repeatedly miss the ball.
Since his debut in the first team on May 1, Seong Yeong-tak has achieved a streak of 15 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run, becoming the owner of a new club record, surpassing the legendary Jo Gye-hyun of the Tigers.
[Commentary: "The longest scoreless innings since debut, Seong Yeong-tak is making history..."]
Although he experienced winning a national tournament as the ace of Busan High School, Seong Yeong-tak, with a velocity in the 130 km/h range, seemed ordinary.
["Busan High School pitcher, Seong Yeong-tak."]
He was drafted 96th overall in the 10th round and barely donned the KIA uniform as a developmental player.
However, this scene he showed during the ceremonial pitch for the championship in high school was not a coincidence.
By maintaining remarkable control even while falling and raising his maximum velocity to 147 km/h, Seong Yeong-tak has transformed into a completely different player.
He perfectly filled the gap in the bullpen left by injured Kwak Do-kyu and Hwang Dong-ha, completing the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.
[Seong Yeong-tak/KIA: "I think what my parents said is the most memorable. They said that the first team stadium is much better than the second team stadium, so every time they come, I feel prouder to keep a scoreless game."]
KIA, which has seen strong performances from second-team players like Oh Seon-woo, who was a perennial prospect, and Kim Ho-ryeong, a defensive player, is currently leading the monthly win rate in June despite the absence of key players like Kim Do-young.
[Oller/KIA pitcher: "Hold tight, we're going up!"]
KIA's so-called 'gum baseball', which turned crises into opportunities, is adding excitement to the early summer professional baseball rankings.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyeong.
96th out of 110.
This is the professional draft ranking of second-year pitcher Seong Yeong-tak, who has recently emerged as the hottest product on the KIA Tigers mound.
He is leading KIA's resurgence, which was wobbling, with the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.
Reporter Lee Mu-hyeong reports.
[Report]
["My form is insane these days~"]
Seong Yeong-tak's sharp two-seam fastball and breaking balls are causing batters' bats to repeatedly miss the ball.
Since his debut in the first team on May 1, Seong Yeong-tak has achieved a streak of 15 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run, becoming the owner of a new club record, surpassing the legendary Jo Gye-hyun of the Tigers.
[Commentary: "The longest scoreless innings since debut, Seong Yeong-tak is making history..."]
Although he experienced winning a national tournament as the ace of Busan High School, Seong Yeong-tak, with a velocity in the 130 km/h range, seemed ordinary.
["Busan High School pitcher, Seong Yeong-tak."]
He was drafted 96th overall in the 10th round and barely donned the KIA uniform as a developmental player.
However, this scene he showed during the ceremonial pitch for the championship in high school was not a coincidence.
By maintaining remarkable control even while falling and raising his maximum velocity to 147 km/h, Seong Yeong-tak has transformed into a completely different player.
He perfectly filled the gap in the bullpen left by injured Kwak Do-kyu and Hwang Dong-ha, completing the so-called 'miracle of the 10th round'.
[Seong Yeong-tak/KIA: "I think what my parents said is the most memorable. They said that the first team stadium is much better than the second team stadium, so every time they come, I feel prouder to keep a scoreless game."]
KIA, which has seen strong performances from second-team players like Oh Seon-woo, who was a perennial prospect, and Kim Ho-ryeong, a defensive player, is currently leading the monthly win rate in June despite the absence of key players like Kim Do-young.
[Oller/KIA pitcher: "Hold tight, we're going up!"]
KIA's so-called 'gum baseball', which turned crises into opportunities, is adding excitement to the early summer professional baseball rankings.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyeong.
-
-
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr이무형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.