Kim Ha-yoon wins Judo heavyweight

'Korea's women's judo star' Kim Ha-yoon has reached the top in the women's heavyweight category at the World Judo Championships.

Kim Ha-yoon faced Japan's Arai Mao, ranked 7th in the world, in the finals.

In the early stages, both athletes received one penalty each during a prolonged exploration phase.

As Kim Ha-yoon became more aggressive, Arai was caught off guard and faced the risk of losing the match after receiving a second penalty.

After a match that went into overtime, Kim Ha-yoon secured a victory by disqualification, sharing another penalty, and won the heavyweight title at the World Championships, the first for a Korean female athlete in 34 years.

[Kim Ha-yoon/Judo National Team: "Every time I participated in the World Championships, I ended up in 3rd or 5th place, so I had a strong desire to be 1st. I am very happy to have achieved 1st place this time."]

