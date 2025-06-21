Torrential rain hits Gwangju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We begin with the ongoing torrential rains hitting southern and central regions of Korea.



Flooded rivers, fallen trees, and widespread damage have already been reported—yet more rain is expected to pour overnight.



Let’s go straight to Gwangju.



Reporter Kim Ho, we see vehicles moving through a rainy intersection behind you.



How are the road conditions?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently in Chipyeong-dong, Seo-gu, Gwangju.



It has been raining all day in Gwangju.



As you can see, it is currently still raining heavily.



A heavy rain warning has been issued for 14 cities and counties in Jeonnam, including Gwangju, Naju, Damyang, Gokseong, and Gurye as well as 8 areas in Jeonbuk, including Gochang and Jinan.



The amount of rain that has fallen so far includes 173.0 mm in Iksan Hamra, 172.0 mm in Gochang Simwon, 171.0 mm in Jinan, 151.6 mm in Yeonggwang Anmado, 129.5 mm in Gokseong Okgwa, and 119.5 mm in Gwangju.



In some areas, a landslide warning has also been issued.



As a result, about 70 residents from 13 villages, including Damyang and Gokseong in Jeonnam, are currently taking shelter in the village hall.



In Gwangju and Jeonnam, over 60 reports of rain damage, including road flooding and fallen trees, have been received. Notably, in Bongseon-dong, Gwangju, tree branches hit utility poles, causing a power outage that left six apartment complexes—around 900 households—and nearby shops without electricity for about an hour.



In Jangsu, Jeonbuk, about 20 mountain climbers who were isolated in a valley were safely rescued.



Ferry services to the island regions and passenger flights between Gwangju and Yeosu airports have also been disrupted.



This rain is expected to continue strongly until tonight and will stop early tomorrow (6.22).



The expected rainfall going forward is around 20 to 60 mm.



In particular, as heavy rain of around 30 mm per hour is forecasted, it is necessary to exercise special caution, such as refraining from going out.



This has been KBS News Kim Ho from Chipyeong-dong, Seo-gu, Gwangju.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!