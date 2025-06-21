News 9

Landslide fears in Daegu

[Anchor]

In particular, the Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions, which were devastated by unprecedented wildfires this spring, are anxiously concerned about the risk of landslides.

Our on-site reporter is out there.

Reporter Choi Bo-kyu! How much rain is falling right now?

[Report]

Yes, I'm here at the Geumho River bank in Daegu. Compared to an hour or so ago, rain has let up significantly.

Daegu and Gyeongbuk saw rain intensifying since the afternoon, with the maximum hourly rainfall recorded at 32mm in Daegu Habin, 30mm in Daegu Okpo, and 28.5mm in Chilgok Palgongsan.

As of 7 PM, a heavy rain warning has been issued for all of Daegu and 13 cities and counties in Gyeongbuk, including Gumi, Yeongcheon, Gyeongsan, and Cheongdo.

The Daegu Regional Office of Meteorology has stated that heavy rain will continue until early tomorrow morning in the southern inland areas of Daegu and Gyeongbuk, with some areas expected to receive very heavy rain of 30 to 50mm per hour.

The expected rainfall until early tomorrow (6.22) is 30 to 80mm in Daegu and southern Gyeongbuk, with some areas exceeding 100mm, while northern Gyeongbuk, Ulleungdo, and Dokdo are expected to receive 10 to 60mm.

Since June 19, the highest rainfall recorded is 136mm in Bonghwa Seokpo, followed by 114mm in Chilgok Palgongsan and 111.5mm in Mungyeong Dongro.

The fire authorities have received over 50 reports of fallen street trees and rockfalls, but it has been confirmed that there are no significant damages.

Due to the large wildfires that occurred in March and April of this year, there is particular concern about additional damage such as landslides in Daegu and Gyeongbuk.

A landslide warning has been issued for four cities and counties, including Gunwi in Daegu and Andong and Gimcheon in Gyeongbuk, so residents need to be especially cautious.

It is important to avoid access to landslide risk areas and low-lying areas, and to pay attention to facility management and safety accidents.

This has been KBS News' Choi Bo-kyu reporting from the Geumho River bank in Daegu.

