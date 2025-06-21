Daejeon swamped by rain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since yesterday (6.20), nearly 200 millimeters of rain have turned Daejeon into a virtual water world.



Reporter Kim Yea-eun brings us the story from the tense early morning hours, when dozens of residents were forced to evacuate.



[Report]



A retaining wall next to a residential area collapsed.



A torrent of rocks and mud came crashing down, burying the sides of nearby houses.



Startled residents rushed to take shelter at a local community center in the early morning hours.



[Ryu Seok-cheol / Affected Resident: "There was a loud rumble and the whole house shook. I almost died. The wall was pushed in—that’s right where I sleep."]



The stone wall, weakened by the overnight downpour, gave way completely.



Large boulders rolled down to the road below, and safety barriers have been installed to block access to the area.



In Buyeo, rice paddies were submerged in muddy water, and greenhouses flooded—with sudden, intense rainfall causing widespread crop damage.



Nearly 200 reports of rain-related damage have been filed so far and over 50 people have been evacuated as a precaution.



There were also a series of traffic accidents on the rain-slicked roads.



In Sejong, a passenger car skidded into a guardrail, killing a driver in his 50s and on the Daejeon-Tongyeong Expressway, a small truck collided with a car, sending three people to the hospital.



This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.



