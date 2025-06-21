Accidents and outages

동영상 고정 취소

This is a bank booth in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.



As you can see, the cash automatic teller machine (ATM) has been completely shattered.



What happened here?



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the story.



[Report]



A white SUV making a left turn does not slow down and drives straight over the sidewalk towards a building.



The vehicle crash incident occurred in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, around 10:20 AM today (6.21).



A vehicle driven by a man in his 40s crashed into a commercial building, injuring a customer who was using the ATM inside, and they were taken to the hospital.



[Yoo Jeong-ok/Local Merchant: "It was like a bang, like a bomb going off.... The car completely crashed into the building, and people were there saying, 'Oh my!'..."]



The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but it was found that his license had been revoked, making him unlicensed.



The police are investigating the possibility that the driver lost consciousness due to a pre-existing medical condition.



In Gangnam, Seoul, a passenger car that was trying to park in reverse crashed into a restaurant.



Three people were injured in this incident and received on-site treatment, and there was damage to the restaurant's windows and other areas.



The stores are dark even in the middle of the day.



A notice is posted at the entrance stating that they are closed due to a power outage.



All the ice cream has melted.



Around 2:40 AM today, electricity was cut off in the area of Iljik-dong, Gwangmyeong, affecting office buildings and some apartments, with some households not restored until the afternoon.



[Office Building Resident/Voice Altered: "I woke up and it was so hot. The air conditioning wasn't working. The electricity was completely out...."]



The electricity supplier is investigating the cause, believing there is an issue with the building's facilities.



At a rooftop of a Mercedes-Benz service center in Seoul, a fire that started in a passenger car spread to two other vehicles.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



