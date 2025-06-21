News 9

Israel, Iran clash intensifies

입력 2025.06.21 (23:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We will continue with breaking news from the Middle East.

Israel and Iran exchanged airstrikes again today.

This marks the ninth day.

U.S. President Trump has set a deadline for Iran to abandon its nuclear development, stating that they have a maximum of two weeks to get their act together.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

Early this morning local time, air raid sirens sounded across the Israeli capital region.

Five ballistic missiles launched by Iran were intercepted in the air, but a drone attack in the northern region set buildings on fire.

[Asher Biton/Northern Fire Department Firefighter: "We see a hit on one of the vehicles. The house nearby was hit. The house next door was damaged."]

Iran's nuclear facility in Isfahan, one of its largest, was attacked again.

[Akbar Salehi/Vice Governor of Isfahan Province, Iran: "They caused damage to those locations. The attacks included two strikes against Isfahan nuclear site."]

The conflict between the two countries has now entered its ninth day.

However, the three European countries that have met with Iran for the first time since the war have not found a breakthrough in nuclear negotiations.

President Trump has repeatedly pressured Iran to make a decision to abandon its nuclear program.

He stated that the maximum time given before attacking Iran is two weeks, asserting that this is the time to see if Iran can get its act together.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'm giving them a period of time. And I would say two weeks would be the maximum."]

Iran's Foreign Minister reaffirmed today, ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from Islamic countries, that they cannot negotiate with the U.S. if Israel does not stop its attacks.

President Trump supported Israel, stating that it is difficult to ask someone who is winning to stop.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel, Iran clash intensifies
    • 입력 2025-06-21 23:21:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

We will continue with breaking news from the Middle East.

Israel and Iran exchanged airstrikes again today.

This marks the ninth day.

U.S. President Trump has set a deadline for Iran to abandon its nuclear development, stating that they have a maximum of two weeks to get their act together.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

Early this morning local time, air raid sirens sounded across the Israeli capital region.

Five ballistic missiles launched by Iran were intercepted in the air, but a drone attack in the northern region set buildings on fire.

[Asher Biton/Northern Fire Department Firefighter: "We see a hit on one of the vehicles. The house nearby was hit. The house next door was damaged."]

Iran's nuclear facility in Isfahan, one of its largest, was attacked again.

[Akbar Salehi/Vice Governor of Isfahan Province, Iran: "They caused damage to those locations. The attacks included two strikes against Isfahan nuclear site."]

The conflict between the two countries has now entered its ninth day.

However, the three European countries that have met with Iran for the first time since the war have not found a breakthrough in nuclear negotiations.

President Trump has repeatedly pressured Iran to make a decision to abandon its nuclear program.

He stated that the maximum time given before attacking Iran is two weeks, asserting that this is the time to see if Iran can get its act together.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'm giving them a period of time. And I would say two weeks would be the maximum."]

Iran's Foreign Minister reaffirmed today, ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from Islamic countries, that they cannot negotiate with the U.S. if Israel does not stop its attacks.

President Trump supported Israel, stating that it is difficult to ask someone who is winning to stop.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무너지고 잠기고…장맛비에 곳곳 피해

무너지고 잠기고…장맛비에 곳곳 피해
폭우 뿌린 정체전선…22일 남해로 남하

폭우 뿌린 정체전선…22일 남해로 남하
법원, 김용현 전 국방장관 추가기소 집행정지 신청 기각

법원, 김용현 전 국방장관 추가기소 집행정지 신청 기각
이란-이스라엘 9일째 공습…트럼프 “2주가 최대치, 정신차릴 시간”

이란-이스라엘 9일째 공습…트럼프 “2주가 최대치, 정신차릴 시간”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.