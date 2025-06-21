Israel, Iran clash intensifies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will continue with breaking news from the Middle East.



Israel and Iran exchanged airstrikes again today.



This marks the ninth day.



U.S. President Trump has set a deadline for Iran to abandon its nuclear development, stating that they have a maximum of two weeks to get their act together.



Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.



[Report]



Early this morning local time, air raid sirens sounded across the Israeli capital region.



Five ballistic missiles launched by Iran were intercepted in the air, but a drone attack in the northern region set buildings on fire.



[Asher Biton/Northern Fire Department Firefighter: "We see a hit on one of the vehicles. The house nearby was hit. The house next door was damaged."]



Iran's nuclear facility in Isfahan, one of its largest, was attacked again.



[Akbar Salehi/Vice Governor of Isfahan Province, Iran: "They caused damage to those locations. The attacks included two strikes against Isfahan nuclear site."]



The conflict between the two countries has now entered its ninth day.



However, the three European countries that have met with Iran for the first time since the war have not found a breakthrough in nuclear negotiations.



President Trump has repeatedly pressured Iran to make a decision to abandon its nuclear program.



He stated that the maximum time given before attacking Iran is two weeks, asserting that this is the time to see if Iran can get its act together.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'm giving them a period of time. And I would say two weeks would be the maximum."]



Iran's Foreign Minister reaffirmed today, ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from Islamic countries, that they cannot negotiate with the U.S. if Israel does not stop its attacks.



President Trump supported Israel, stating that it is difficult to ask someone who is winning to stop.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!