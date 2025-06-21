News 9

U.S. may curb chip gear

입력 2025.06.21 (23:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The trade war between the United States and China is escalating tensions.

It has been reported that the U.S. is pushing a policy to restrict the import of American equipment into the Chinese factories of South Korean semiconductor companies.

Amid the U.S.-China conflict, there are concerns that domestic semiconductor companies may be caught in the crossfire, as reported by KBS Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo.

[Report]

Since 2022, the U.S. has strictly controlled the export of advanced semiconductor equipment to China.

[Joe Biden/Former U.S. President/Oct. 2022: "We’re going to make sure that companies that take these taxpayers’ dollars do not turn around and make investments in China — investments that undermine our supply chains and national security."]

However, for semiconductor companies in South Korea and Taiwan, the U.S. government has recognized them as VEU (Validated End User) after prior verification and granted comprehensive export approvals to China.

However, under the Trump administration, it has become difficult to receive such benefits.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Commerce's export control chief notified Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and TSMC last week about the abolition of the VEU system and the policy to restrict the import of equipment into Chinese factories.

White House officials stated that this is similar to China's policy of controlling rare earth exports to the U.S. and applying a permit system.

This is interpreted as an intention to weaponize semiconductor resources like China's rare earths.

[Pete Hegseth/U.S. Secretary of Defense/May 2025: "Economic dependence on China only deepens their malign influence and complicates our defense decision space during times of tension."]

According to the new policy, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which are operating semiconductor factories in China, will inevitably face setbacks.

Industry insiders expressed concerns that if the restrictions on American equipment are prolonged and the import of parts becomes difficult, production disruptions may occur.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Commerce has not finalized the policy as it has not obtained consent from other departments, including the Department of Defense.

This suggests that there is still room for negotiation.

Reporting from Washington, this is KBS News Kim Kyung-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. may curb chip gear
    • 입력 2025-06-21 23:21:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

The trade war between the United States and China is escalating tensions.

It has been reported that the U.S. is pushing a policy to restrict the import of American equipment into the Chinese factories of South Korean semiconductor companies.

Amid the U.S.-China conflict, there are concerns that domestic semiconductor companies may be caught in the crossfire, as reported by KBS Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo.

[Report]

Since 2022, the U.S. has strictly controlled the export of advanced semiconductor equipment to China.

[Joe Biden/Former U.S. President/Oct. 2022: "We’re going to make sure that companies that take these taxpayers’ dollars do not turn around and make investments in China — investments that undermine our supply chains and national security."]

However, for semiconductor companies in South Korea and Taiwan, the U.S. government has recognized them as VEU (Validated End User) after prior verification and granted comprehensive export approvals to China.

However, under the Trump administration, it has become difficult to receive such benefits.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Commerce's export control chief notified Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and TSMC last week about the abolition of the VEU system and the policy to restrict the import of equipment into Chinese factories.

White House officials stated that this is similar to China's policy of controlling rare earth exports to the U.S. and applying a permit system.

This is interpreted as an intention to weaponize semiconductor resources like China's rare earths.

[Pete Hegseth/U.S. Secretary of Defense/May 2025: "Economic dependence on China only deepens their malign influence and complicates our defense decision space during times of tension."]

According to the new policy, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which are operating semiconductor factories in China, will inevitably face setbacks.

Industry insiders expressed concerns that if the restrictions on American equipment are prolonged and the import of parts becomes difficult, production disruptions may occur.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Commerce has not finalized the policy as it has not obtained consent from other departments, including the Department of Defense.

This suggests that there is still room for negotiation.

Reporting from Washington, this is KBS News Kim Kyung-soo.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무너지고 잠기고…장맛비에 곳곳 피해

무너지고 잠기고…장맛비에 곳곳 피해
폭우 뿌린 정체전선…22일 남해로 남하

폭우 뿌린 정체전선…22일 남해로 남하
법원, 김용현 전 국방장관 추가기소 집행정지 신청 기각

법원, 김용현 전 국방장관 추가기소 집행정지 신청 기각
이란-이스라엘 9일째 공습…트럼프 “2주가 최대치, 정신차릴 시간”

이란-이스라엘 9일째 공습…트럼프 “2주가 최대치, 정신차릴 시간”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.