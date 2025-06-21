Plane returns over engine sparks
Today (6.21) around 6:30 PM, an Asiana Airlines passenger plane departing from Incheon Airport towards Narita, Japan, returned after one hour due to an engine malfunction.
There were 263 people on board, including passengers, and no one was injured in this incident.
The airline stated that it is presumed that sparks came from the engine and is currently investigating the cause.
