AI robots help with daily life

[Anchor]



Even veteran drivers often break a sweat over parking concerns, but an unexpected problem solver has emerged.



It is a parking robot equipped with AI artificial intelligence.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho reports on the new world of robots that is increasingly beyond imagination.



[Report]



This robot is mainly used for rehabilitation therapy for patients or the elderly.



It is a so-called 'wearable robot' that can be worn like clothing.



After analyzing the user's condition through an app linked to a smartphone, it provides assistance as needed.



I am wearing the robot and walking like this.



The sensors detect the user's walking speed and posture in real-time.



[Kim Ji-young/Marketing Team Leader at a Robot Manufacturing Company: "Based on an AI program that analyzes big data collected in the app, we analyze the walking age of the wearer and suggest appropriate exercise programs."]



When I pressed the 'Parking Request' button, two robots appeared to move the vehicle.



They recognize surrounding obstacles and vehicle license plates through sensors and move on their own.



[Lee Dong-kyu/Lead Researcher at a Robot Solutions Company: "We are actively utilizing AI systems in the process of finding obstacles, vehicles, and parking spaces."]



The reason robots have advanced beyond simple repetitive tasks to mimic human movements is due to advancements in artificial intelligence and other technologies.



[Kim Jin-oh/President of the Korea Association of Robot Industry: "Since there are 30 to 40 motors in the robot, it is virtually impossible for an operator to control each one individually. Technologies have been developed that can solve everything with artificial intelligence..."]



In the midst of fierce competition between the U.S. and China over the robot market, we urgently need our own growth strategy to find a niche.



This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.



