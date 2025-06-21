China races to secure AI talent

동영상 고정 취소

As global competition intensifies, especially in AI development, securing top-tier talent has become the most critical factor in winning this technological race.



Our correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from China, where the government is going all-in to secure science and engineering talent.



This is a humanoid robot manufacturing company in Suzhou, China.



Although it has only been a year since its establishment, it has launched commercial robots and entered the market.



More than 80% of the employees are research and development personnel, and thanks to securing talent, they have achieved results.



[Wu Changzheng/CEO of Mofawenzi Robot Company: "We are currently expanding globally to recruit talent. We are strengthening our efforts to attract talent, but the shortage of talent remains."]



Local Chinese governments are attracting international students who studied advanced technology abroad by providing startup subsidies, settlement funds, and even housing.



This is a conversational AI company founded by graduates from the UK.



'Haiguirencai' is considered a success story among companies established by returnees from abroad.



The CEO of this company explains that he chose to return to China not only because of the full support from the Chinese government but also due to the continuity of policies.



[Wi Kai/CEO of Conversational AI Company: "Since 2017, China has placed particular emphasis on AI and has established policies. China's industrial policies are much stronger in terms of planning, sustainability, and continuity compared to foreign countries."]



Tencent recently launched a global AI talent recruitment initiative with a prize of 600 million won, and other companies are also promising top-level treatment.



[Xie Jipan/Robot Researcher: "Salaries are relatively high compared to other industries. Also, working in this industry allows you to feel the pace of social and technological development in China in real-time."]



China estimates that it will need an additional 5 million personnel in the AI field alone.



They are also consistently trying to select and nurture talent from middle and high school students.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Suzhou, China.



