[Exclusive]Hwang Ui-jo appeals

This is soccer player Hwang Ui-jo, who was found guilty in the first trial on charges of illegal filming.



It has been confirmed that Hwang submitted a statement to the appellate court requesting a reduced sentence, stating that he wants to play in next year's North and Central America World Cup.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun reports on the appeal brief obtained by KBS.



[Report]



Hwang Ui-jo, who received a suspended prison sentence in the first trial, appealed, saying, "The sentence is too heavy."



[Hwang Ui-jo/Soccer Player/June 19: "(You appealed, what do you think should be considered in the second trial?) ……."]



KBS has obtained the appeal brief submitted by Hwang's side to the appellate court last month.



In the 93-page appeal brief, Hwang emphasized national pride and expressed his desire to participate as a national representative in the 'North and Central America World Cup' scheduled for June next year.



He stated, "As a leading striker of South Korea and a senior, I should not only pass on my know-how to the juniors but also play a central and pillar role in the team."



He also appealed that if the sentence is confirmed, "my life as a national representative will come to an end."



Hwang received a sentence of one year in prison with a two-year suspension in the first trial, avoiding actual imprisonment, but if the sentence is confirmed as it is, his national representative activities will be over.



According to the regulations of the Football Association, if a prison sentence of one year or more is confirmed, one cannot be a national representative for five years from that point, and if a suspended sentence is received, one cannot be a national representative for two years from the expiration of the suspension.



Given that he confessed to the charges of illegal filming, it is unlikely that he will be acquitted, and it seems he is hoping for a fine or a suspended sentence.



Hwang's side claimed, "Fortunately, the identity of the victim from the filming has not been identified."



However, the victim's side maintains that they want Hwang to receive a severe punishment in the appellate trial.



Hwang's side stated in response to reporters' questions regarding the appeal brief, "We have nothing more to say beyond what was stated in court."



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



