Geoje base probe

입력 2025.06.22 (00:28)

[Anchor]

In Geoje, Gyeongnam Province, there is controversy surrounding allegations of favoritism related to the relocation of a military base.

The project cost for the relocation has increased by more than 20 billion won compared to the initial plan, and reporter Park Gi-won has investigated the details.

[Report]

The site of the military base in Geoje, Gyeongnam.

Geoje City has decided to relocate the military base to the outskirts through a land exchange with the Ministry of National Defense and to build apartments on this site.

A private contractor agreed to bear the cost of relocating the military base in exchange for land equivalent to that cost.

However, the initial cost of 43.5 billion won for the relocation has ballooned to 70.1 billion won over five years, an increase of 26.6 billion won.

Geoje City explains that the rapid increase in project costs is due to many requests from the Ministry of National Defense, including improvements to living quarters and the installation of an indoor shooting range.

[Lim Woo-jung/Director of Urban Planning, Geoje City: "Various service costs need to be included, but about 8 billion won is not included in the increase details..."]

The Ministry of National Defense maintains that the additional project cost is only about 1.3 billion won.

Gyeongsangnam-do also pointed out in last year's comprehensive audit of Geoje City that the basis for the increase in project costs is unclear.

KBS requested details of the project cost increase for fact-checking, but Geoje City stated that it had already disposed of the relevant documents at the request of the Ministry of National Defense.

It has been confirmed that an evaluation committee was not convened during this process, and disposing of records without a committee can result in a prison sentence of up to seven years.

[Kim Eun-il / Lawyer: "There is a possibility that the Public Records Act was violated. It would be difficult to justify a legal violation based solely on a request for cooperation grounded in internal regulations."]

Without clear justification, the military base relocation project cost has increased by over 20 billion won, raising allegations of favoritism towards the private contractor.

This is KBS News, Park Gi-won.

