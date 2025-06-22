Korea sweeps Japan
[Anchor]
In the handball national team super match held to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations, both the men's and women's teams achieved victory.
The performances of young players such as Kim Tae-kwan and Lee Chang-woo from the men's team, and Lee Hye-won from the women's team stood out.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.
[Report]
Despite the inclement weather, over a thousand fans filled the stadium, energizing the players.
In response to the enthusiastic support, Oh Hwang-je successfully executed a series of fast breaks.
Cheers erupted at Oh Hwang-je's powerful celebration that set the tone for the game.
Kim Tae-kwan's remarkable concentration, scoring despite being fouled from behind, and the incredible saves by college goalkeeper Lee Chang-woo dominated the match against Japan throughout.
[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Handball Caster: "A divine save. Lee Chang-woo! This will definitely dampen the spirits of the Japanese players."]
The clever play that completely deceived the goalkeeper, along with a trick shot that seemed to have eyes in the back, was enough to showcase the charm of handball.
Kim Tae-kwan, who shone as the rookie of the domestic league, scored a team-high eight goals, leading to a fierce 27 to 25 victory over Japan in a battle of pride.
[Kim Tae-kwan/Men's Handball National Team: "Many around me encouraged me to just take the shot because my shots are good. I am extremely happy to win like this."]
After Lee Hye-won from the women's team scored a crucial goal, she anticipated victory with a trumpet gesture.
The women's team also defeated Japan 29 to 25, celebrating their joint victory with their unique Ganggangsullae ceremony.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
