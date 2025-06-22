Bayern, Flamengo reach R16

동영상 고정 취소

In the Club World Cup, Germany's Bayern Munich defeated Boca Juniors, securing their advancement to the Round of 16 with two consecutive wins.



Star striker Harry Kane led the team to the Round of 16 with 1 goal and 1 assist.



This is a report by Lee Seong-hoon.



The second match of Group C between Munich and Boca Juniors began with enthusiastic support from fans.



In the 18th minute of the first half, Bayern Munich's star striker Harry Kane shook the net first.



With Kane's opening goal, Munich took the lead, but in the 21st minute of the second half, the defense collapsed due to Merentiel's individual skill, allowing an equalizer.



With the score tied at 1-1, in the 39th minute of the second half, Kane created a scoring opportunity, and Olise successfully scored the winning goal.



Bayern Munich won 2-1, confirming their advancement to the Round of 16 with two consecutive wins.



Problem-solver Harry Kane led the team to the Round of 16 with 1 goal and 1 assist, while Kim Min-jae was unable to make the roster due to injury.



In Group D, Brazil's Flamengo caused an upset.



Flamengo fell behind early in the first half, conceding the opening goal to Chelsea's Neto.



However, in the second half, Flamengo scored three goals in a flurry, winning 3-1.



Flamengo became the first team in Group D to advance to the Round of 16 with two consecutive wins.



LA FC, watched by Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, was eliminated after two consecutive losses.



Just before the end, Denis Bouanga missed a penalty kick, leaving even more disappointment.



This is Lee Seong-hoon from KBS News.



