News 9

Jeonbuk stays unbeaten

입력 2025.06.22 (00:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

In the K League 1, Jeonbuk, the sole leader, continued their unbeaten streak of 16 matches by drawing with Seoul thanks to a goal from Song Min-kyu.

Despite heavy rain, numerous fans gathered at Jeonju World Cup Stadium to watch the so-called legendary match between Jeonbuk and Seoul.

Seoul opened the scoring first.

In the 24th minute of the first half, Lingard delivered a cross, and Ryu Jae-moon, who previously played for Jeonbuk, jumped up to finish with a header.

Jeonbuk, led by Lee Seung-woo, who started in place of the suspended Jeon Jin-woo due to accumulated yellow cards, launched a counterattack.

In stoppage time of the first half, Song Min-kyu made a bold breakthrough and scored with a powerful shot, thrilling the home fans.

Although their attempt for a fifth consecutive win in five years was thwarted, Jeonbuk maintained their position at the top of the league with an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeonbuk stays unbeaten
    • 입력 2025-06-22 00:28:52
    News 9
In the K League 1, Jeonbuk, the sole leader, continued their unbeaten streak of 16 matches by drawing with Seoul thanks to a goal from Song Min-kyu.

Despite heavy rain, numerous fans gathered at Jeonju World Cup Stadium to watch the so-called legendary match between Jeonbuk and Seoul.

Seoul opened the scoring first.

In the 24th minute of the first half, Lingard delivered a cross, and Ryu Jae-moon, who previously played for Jeonbuk, jumped up to finish with a header.

Jeonbuk, led by Lee Seung-woo, who started in place of the suspended Jeon Jin-woo due to accumulated yellow cards, launched a counterattack.

In stoppage time of the first half, Song Min-kyu made a bold breakthrough and scored with a powerful shot, thrilling the home fans.

Although their attempt for a fifth consecutive win in five years was thwarted, Jeonbuk maintained their position at the top of the league with an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무너지고 잠기고…장맛비에 곳곳 피해

무너지고 잠기고…장맛비에 곳곳 피해
폭우 뿌린 정체전선…22일 남해로 남하

폭우 뿌린 정체전선…22일 남해로 남하
법원, 김용현 전 국방장관 추가기소 집행정지 신청 기각

법원, 김용현 전 국방장관 추가기소 집행정지 신청 기각
이란-이스라엘 9일째 공습…트럼프 “2주가 최대치, 정신차릴 시간”

이란-이스라엘 9일째 공습…트럼프 “2주가 최대치, 정신차릴 시간”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.