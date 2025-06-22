Jeonbuk stays unbeaten
입력 2025.06.22 (00:28)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In the K League 1, Jeonbuk, the sole leader, continued their unbeaten streak of 16 matches by drawing with Seoul thanks to a goal from Song Min-kyu.
Despite heavy rain, numerous fans gathered at Jeonju World Cup Stadium to watch the so-called legendary match between Jeonbuk and Seoul.
Seoul opened the scoring first.
In the 24th minute of the first half, Lingard delivered a cross, and Ryu Jae-moon, who previously played for Jeonbuk, jumped up to finish with a header.
Jeonbuk, led by Lee Seung-woo, who started in place of the suspended Jeon Jin-woo due to accumulated yellow cards, launched a counterattack.
In stoppage time of the first half, Song Min-kyu made a bold breakthrough and scored with a powerful shot, thrilling the home fans.
Although their attempt for a fifth consecutive win in five years was thwarted, Jeonbuk maintained their position at the top of the league with an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.
Despite heavy rain, numerous fans gathered at Jeonju World Cup Stadium to watch the so-called legendary match between Jeonbuk and Seoul.
Seoul opened the scoring first.
In the 24th minute of the first half, Lingard delivered a cross, and Ryu Jae-moon, who previously played for Jeonbuk, jumped up to finish with a header.
Jeonbuk, led by Lee Seung-woo, who started in place of the suspended Jeon Jin-woo due to accumulated yellow cards, launched a counterattack.
In stoppage time of the first half, Song Min-kyu made a bold breakthrough and scored with a powerful shot, thrilling the home fans.
Although their attempt for a fifth consecutive win in five years was thwarted, Jeonbuk maintained their position at the top of the league with an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Jeonbuk stays unbeaten
-
- 입력 2025-06-22 00:28:52
In the K League 1, Jeonbuk, the sole leader, continued their unbeaten streak of 16 matches by drawing with Seoul thanks to a goal from Song Min-kyu.
Despite heavy rain, numerous fans gathered at Jeonju World Cup Stadium to watch the so-called legendary match between Jeonbuk and Seoul.
Seoul opened the scoring first.
In the 24th minute of the first half, Lingard delivered a cross, and Ryu Jae-moon, who previously played for Jeonbuk, jumped up to finish with a header.
Jeonbuk, led by Lee Seung-woo, who started in place of the suspended Jeon Jin-woo due to accumulated yellow cards, launched a counterattack.
In stoppage time of the first half, Song Min-kyu made a bold breakthrough and scored with a powerful shot, thrilling the home fans.
Although their attempt for a fifth consecutive win in five years was thwarted, Jeonbuk maintained their position at the top of the league with an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.
Despite heavy rain, numerous fans gathered at Jeonju World Cup Stadium to watch the so-called legendary match between Jeonbuk and Seoul.
Seoul opened the scoring first.
In the 24th minute of the first half, Lingard delivered a cross, and Ryu Jae-moon, who previously played for Jeonbuk, jumped up to finish with a header.
Jeonbuk, led by Lee Seung-woo, who started in place of the suspended Jeon Jin-woo due to accumulated yellow cards, launched a counterattack.
In stoppage time of the first half, Song Min-kyu made a bold breakthrough and scored with a powerful shot, thrilling the home fans.
Although their attempt for a fifth consecutive win in five years was thwarted, Jeonbuk maintained their position at the top of the league with an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.