Jeonbuk stays unbeaten

In the K League 1, Jeonbuk, the sole leader, continued their unbeaten streak of 16 matches by drawing with Seoul thanks to a goal from Song Min-kyu.



Despite heavy rain, numerous fans gathered at Jeonju World Cup Stadium to watch the so-called legendary match between Jeonbuk and Seoul.



Seoul opened the scoring first.



In the 24th minute of the first half, Lingard delivered a cross, and Ryu Jae-moon, who previously played for Jeonbuk, jumped up to finish with a header.



Jeonbuk, led by Lee Seung-woo, who started in place of the suspended Jeon Jin-woo due to accumulated yellow cards, launched a counterattack.



In stoppage time of the first half, Song Min-kyu made a bold breakthrough and scored with a powerful shot, thrilling the home fans.



Although their attempt for a fifth consecutive win in five years was thwarted, Jeonbuk maintained their position at the top of the league with an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.



