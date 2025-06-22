Veteran duel ends in draw

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional baseball, SSG’s Kim Kwang-hyun and KIA’s Yang Hyun-jong faced off as starting pitchers.



While Yang earned a decision win in their long-standing rivalry, the fierce match ultimately ended in a draw.



This is reporter Heo Sol-ji.



[Report]



The 10th career showdown—dubbed the “Kwang-hyun-jong match”—between SSG’s Kim Kwang-hyun and KIA’s Yang Hyun-jong was intense from the start.



Both veteran pitchers threw scoreless innings through the fourth, but the deadlock was broken by KIA’s cleanup hitter and veteran leader, Choi Hyung-woo.



In the fifth inning, Choi launched Kim’s first-pitch slider over the right-field wall for a three-run home run.



Kim allowed four runs in 4 and 2/3 innings, while Yang conceded two solo home runs but completed six innings with only two runs allowed, earning the upper hand in the pitching duel.



With Yang’s solid outing, KIA seemed on track for their first six-game winning streak of the season. However, SSG scored two dramatic runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game.



During the next play, KIA right fielder Choi Won-jun made a precise throw to home, tagging out Heredia and sending the game into extra innings.



After an 11-inning battle, KIA and SSG finished in a 4–4 draw.



In another tight 4–4 game, LG’s Austin hit a sharp line drive that was spectacularly caught by Doosan center fielder Jung Soo-bin with a diving grab.



His defensive gem left both Austin and first-base runner Kim Hyun-soo stunned, while Doosan’s clutch performance handed LG its second straight loss during their push for the top.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



