Tadao, Gormley unite

[Anchor]



Is there any greater pleasure than being able to encounter the works of a master at any time?



World-renowned architect Ando Tadao and sculptor Antony Gormley have come together to create a single piece of art.



Reporter Kim Hye-joo guides us to the permanent exhibition hall located in Wonju, Gangwon Province.



[Report]



Inside the cave-like entrance, a massive dome roof features circular windows.



Scattered metal pieces cover the floor.



The light and shadows coming through the windows blend together, forming seven figures that look in different directions, and with the sounds echoing off the dome, a work of art beyond sculpture is completed.



[Antony Gormley/Sculptor: "When it snows, there'll be snow in this space. When it rains, there'll be rain. The surface is already changing. The space itself will change."]



The sky viewed through the windows and the mountain ridges spread out at the dome's edge change the background of the sculpture depending on the viewer's position.



This is the world's first permanent exhibition hall featuring Gormley's sculptures within a space created by architectural master Ando Tadao.



[Ando Tadao/Architect: “You come face to face with the fact that there is vibrant nature, and Gormley’s works, which stand in contrast to that nature, leave an unforgettable impression deep within our hearts.”]



In the square space, the massive circular metal structures and the loosely connected bent wires form a human figure, while the gaps and spaces left between the metal pieces present a riddle for the viewers from Gormley.



[Ahn Young-joo/Director of 'Museum SAN': “The global work of these two artists, who have continually reflected on the relationship between humanity and nature, has come together into a unified vision…”]



Just as various instruments come together to create the harmony of an orchestra, Gormley's works, completed by the integration of the human body, nature, and space, can be seen until November.



This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



