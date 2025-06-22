Special prosecutors gear up

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The so-called "three special prosecutor teams" are now fully formed, ten days after their appointments, and investigations are expected to speed up starting next week.



In particular, Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, in charge of the Marine Corps death case, has expressed a strong intention to question former President Yoon Suk Yeol in person.



[Report]



Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who is handling the 'allegations of obstruction of the investigation into the death of a Marine', has revealed his intention to conduct a face-to-face investigation of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



In a phone call with KBS reporters, the special prosecutor stated, "A face-to-face investigation of former President Yoon is only natural," and added, "I will uphold the principles of the investigation."



He also mentioned, "If he refuses to be summoned, I will request an arrest warrant."



Following the appointment of four assistant special prosecutors last night (6.20), Lee convened the full team for their first meeting this morning (6.21), which lasted around two hours.



Later, through the media, he announced plans to expand the investigative team to its legal maximum of 105 members, including 20 military prosecutors requested from the Ministry of National Defense, signaling an aggressive investigation approach.



Meanwhile, the “insurrection special prosecutor” team, which is pursuing an additional arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, continued its legal battle with Kim’s side ahead of the detention hearing scheduled for June 23.



Kim’s team filed objections, claiming the additional indictment constituted a “separate investigation,” and requested a stay of execution and a change in the hearing schedule. The special prosecutor team responded to the court with a written opinion stating the request was “procedurally flawed and substantively invalid” and asked for it to be dismissed.



The “Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor” team, led by Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, also informed the media that all prosecutors and assistants would report to work again tomorrow (6.22).



All three teams are expected to work through the weekend, with summonses for key figures—including former President Yoon and former First Lady Kim Keon-hee—likely to begin soon.



This is Oh Seung-mok from KBS News.



