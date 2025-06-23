News 9

U.S. strikes Iran nuclear sites

[Anchor]

The United States has officially entered the war in the Middle East.

It conducted precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, catching Iran off guard.

We will now provide focused coverage on this urgent situation that has made the Middle Eastern situation even more complex.

First, we have our correspondent Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

The United States has carried out precision airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities.

B-2 stealth bombers dropped 12 powerful bunker busters on the underground nuclear facility in Fordow, while a U.S. Navy submarine launched 30 Tomahawk missiles at the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

President Trump stated that the goal of this attack was to end the nuclear threat posed by Iran, the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, and claimed that this goal has been achieved.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."]

President Trump further emphasized that Iran must now choose peace.

He warned that if Iran retaliates, the next attack will be even stronger.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left."]

However, President Trump stated that the attacks on nuclear facilities are all part of the U.S. plan and that there are currently no plans for additional airstrikes.

It is also reported that the U.S. conveyed to Iran that regime change is not its goal.

From the U.S. perspective, further escalation is a significant burden.

There are evaluations that President Trump is facing the most critical test of his second term.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

