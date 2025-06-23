U.S. bunker buster

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States has mobilized advanced weapons to strike at the heart of Iran's nuclear program.



For the first time, a massive bunker buster bomb has been deployed in actual combat.



The details of the urgent U.S. military operation are reported by Shin Ji-won.



[Report]



"Fordow is gone," was a remark left by President Trump on social media after the airstrikes on Iran.



Among the three Iranian nuclear facilities targeted in this attack, Fordow is considered the 'heart' of Iran's nuclear development.



It is reported that Fordow houses 408 kg of uranium enriched to 60% and operates about 2,700 centrifuges for uranium enrichment.



Based on this, there are analyses suggesting that "it could produce enough enriched uranium to create 9 nuclear weapons in just 3 weeks."



The U.S. determined that neutralizing Fordow was essential to dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities.



To strike this 'nuclear heart' fortified 80 to 90 meters underground in a mountainous area, the U.S. deployed its powerful bunker buster.



Six B-2 stealth bombers flew non-stop for 37 hours from a base in Missouri, receiving multiple air refuels, and dropped 12 GBU-57 bunker busters on Fordow, according to U.S. media reports.



The bunker buster, as its name suggests, is capable of precision strikes through GPS guidance, allowing it to destroy bunkers or nuclear facilities up to 60 meters underground with just one bomb.



In particular, when dropped in succession, it has the effect of penetrating deeper with each explosion.



Regarding the first actual deployment of the latest bunker buster, President Trump assessed it as very successful.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!