News 9

U.S. bunker buster

입력 2025.06.23 (01:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The United States has mobilized advanced weapons to strike at the heart of Iran's nuclear program.

For the first time, a massive bunker buster bomb has been deployed in actual combat.

The details of the urgent U.S. military operation are reported by Shin Ji-won.

[Report]

"Fordow is gone," was a remark left by President Trump on social media after the airstrikes on Iran.

Among the three Iranian nuclear facilities targeted in this attack, Fordow is considered the 'heart' of Iran's nuclear development.

It is reported that Fordow houses 408 kg of uranium enriched to 60% and operates about 2,700 centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

Based on this, there are analyses suggesting that "it could produce enough enriched uranium to create 9 nuclear weapons in just 3 weeks."

The U.S. determined that neutralizing Fordow was essential to dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities.

To strike this 'nuclear heart' fortified 80 to 90 meters underground in a mountainous area, the U.S. deployed its powerful bunker buster.

Six B-2 stealth bombers flew non-stop for 37 hours from a base in Missouri, receiving multiple air refuels, and dropped 12 GBU-57 bunker busters on Fordow, according to U.S. media reports.

The bunker buster, as its name suggests, is capable of precision strikes through GPS guidance, allowing it to destroy bunkers or nuclear facilities up to 60 meters underground with just one bomb.

In particular, when dropped in succession, it has the effect of penetrating deeper with each explosion.

Regarding the first actual deployment of the latest bunker buster, President Trump assessed it as very successful.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. bunker buster
    • 입력 2025-06-23 01:04:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States has mobilized advanced weapons to strike at the heart of Iran's nuclear program.

For the first time, a massive bunker buster bomb has been deployed in actual combat.

The details of the urgent U.S. military operation are reported by Shin Ji-won.

[Report]

"Fordow is gone," was a remark left by President Trump on social media after the airstrikes on Iran.

Among the three Iranian nuclear facilities targeted in this attack, Fordow is considered the 'heart' of Iran's nuclear development.

It is reported that Fordow houses 408 kg of uranium enriched to 60% and operates about 2,700 centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

Based on this, there are analyses suggesting that "it could produce enough enriched uranium to create 9 nuclear weapons in just 3 weeks."

The U.S. determined that neutralizing Fordow was essential to dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities.

To strike this 'nuclear heart' fortified 80 to 90 meters underground in a mountainous area, the U.S. deployed its powerful bunker buster.

Six B-2 stealth bombers flew non-stop for 37 hours from a base in Missouri, receiving multiple air refuels, and dropped 12 GBU-57 bunker busters on Fordow, according to U.S. media reports.

The bunker buster, as its name suggests, is capable of precision strikes through GPS guidance, allowing it to destroy bunkers or nuclear facilities up to 60 meters underground with just one bomb.

In particular, when dropped in succession, it has the effect of penetrating deeper with each explosion.

Regarding the first actual deployment of the latest bunker buster, President Trump assessed it as very successful.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-won.
신지원
신지원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하
“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…<br>이스라엘에는 미사일 공격

“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…이스라엘에는 미사일 공격
이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의

이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의
이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견

이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.