Trump’s surprise strike
입력 2025.06.23 (01:04)
[Anchor]
Today, we will connect with our Washington correspondent to hear more about the background of the U.S. surprise airstrike.
Correspondent Kim Ji-sook, Trump initially said he would give Iran a maximum of two weeks, right? He mentioned he would wait to see if Iran would come to its senses.
So why did he carry out a surprise attack?
[Report]
President Trump stated the day before yesterday that there is a significant possibility of negotiations with Iran, and therefore, he would decide whether to attack within two weeks.
This was initially interpreted as a signal that he would wait at least two weeks. However, some analysts suggest it may have been a smokescreen, as the decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities had already been made.
Looking at the timeline, the B-2 stealth bombers that flew to Iran are believed to have taken off from their base in Missouri shortly after President Trump mentioned the two-week deadline.
Additionally, it is possible that President Trump judged there was no significant change in Iran's attitude and that giving more time would not lead to the negotiation results the U.S. desired.
Iran has maintained its stance of refusing to abandon its nuclear program and has stated it will not negotiate with the U.S. as long as Israel's attacks continue.
On Friday, the foreign ministers' meeting between Iran and European countries also resulted in the same discussions being repeated, remaining at an impasse.
There is also analysis suggesting that a sense of urgency played a role—specifically, that if Iran’s nuclear weapons development is not delayed, it could acquire nuclear weapons early in President Trump’s term.
President Trump has faced strong demands from key supporters in the U.S. to avoid overseas military intervention, but it appears he ultimately gave more weight to Israel’s repeated requests for support.
This has been reported from Washington.
