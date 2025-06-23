Pres. Lee cancels NATO summit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our government has been moving urgently today (6.22).



As the situation in the Middle East becomes uncertain, President Lee has decided not to attend the NATO summit scheduled forJune 24.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



The NATO summit will be held in the Netherlands for two days starting June 24.



President Lee Jae Myung had been weighing the possibility of attending despite a tight schedule following the G7 summit, but ultimately decided not to attend.



The presidential office explained that President Lee had actively considered attending the NATO summit despite numerous domestic issues, but judged that he could not attend due to various domestic issues and the uncertainty caused by the situation in the Middle East.



It seems that the decisive factor was the U.S. airstrike on Iran's nuclear facilities, as there is also a possibility that President Trump may not attend the NATO summit.



Additionally, since the main agenda is likely to be the situation in the Middle East, it is analyzed that even if President Lee attended, there would be little benefit in addressing the trade issues we are facing.



Following the U.S. airstrike on Iran, the presidential office held an emergency security and economic situation assessment meeting chaired by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "We urged close communication and collaboration among relevant ministries to minimize the impact on security and economic situations on the Korean Peninsula."]



The government also held a series of emergency assessment meetings.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged that, as the situation in Iran may worsen, efforts should be made to ensure the safety of citizens currently residing there.



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Economy and Finance have also activated emergency response teams and begun managing the situation regarding energy, supply chains, and financial markets.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



