Pres. Lee meets party leaders

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we will move on to domestic political news.



President Lee Jae Myung held a luncheon meeting with the leaders of both ruling and opposition parties.



The meeting, which lasted over an hour and a half, was marked by the symbolic act of eating noodles representing unity.



Today's (6.22) meeting, which discussed sensitive political issues regarding the economy and diplomacy, is reported by Choi Yoo-kyung.



[Report]



The leaders of both parties gathered at the presidential residence.



["Shall we hold hands?"]



This is the first luncheon meeting since his inauguration 18 days ago.



Wearing a tie of blue and red, President Lee emphasized communication and cooperation during the meeting accompanied by colorful noodles.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "My position has been to meet as often and as soon as possible."]



He conveyed the results of his attendance at the G7 summit and urged bipartisan responses to diplomatic issues and the swift promotion of the supplementary budget.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I hope we can overcome the current difficulties together by working to build mutual understanding and acting quickly."]



However, the atmosphere shifted with the subsequent remarks from the opposition party leaders.



They presented a three-page document containing "seven proposals," covering issues such as judicial independence, personnel appointments, and housing policy.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "If the judiciary postpones the trial, and if you promise to be tried after your term ends..."]



Sharp exchanges occurred regarding the qualifications of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.



[Song Eon-seog/Leader of the People Power Party: "If someone who takes the National Assembly so lightly becomes Prime Minister, how much will it help President Lee Jae Myung's success...?"]



[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "You should listen to everything at the hearing and make a judgment..."]



President Lee is reported to have said that he would wait to see the nominee's explanation and acknowledged the need for improvements in the hearing system.



[Woo Sang-ho/Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs: "He explained the difficulties that capable individuals are reluctant to take office due to the atmosphere of questioning even family matters."]



The Democratic Party emphasized that "starting is half the battle," giving significance to the meeting, while the People Power Party expressed hope for practical actions reflecting the opposition's candid advice.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!