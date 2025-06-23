News 9

Mobile neutering service

입력 2025.06.23 (01:04)

[Anchor]

Our pets, dogs and cats, are enjoying a golden age like never before.

However, around 100,000 animals are abandoned each year, and a special service is being introduced to prevent indiscriminate breeding and abandonment.

This is Lee Ja-hyun reporting.

[Report]

Members of an animal protection group carefully move a dog into a cage.

The community center has been transformed into a temporary surgery room equipped with an X-ray machine, an operating table, and various testing devices.

They are preparing to perform neutering surgeries on dogs and cats owned by local residents.

Before the surgery, they meticulously check the animals' health through over ten tests, including heart and pancreas examinations.

[Hong Jin-seok/President of Cheongju City Veterinary Association: "We are performing surgeries on animals that show no abnormalities through tests like heartworm and biochemical tests."]

Each year, around 100,000 animals are abandoned nationwide, with many dying on the streets or being euthanized due to lack of adoption.

Neutering surgeries can be a solution to prevent indiscriminate breeding, but the cost, which can reach hundreds of thousands of won, is a barrier.

Therefore, the government started a neutering support program in 2022.

[Kim Kyo-seop/Pet Owner: "(In rural areas) elderly people have puppies, but they can't afford the (neutering) surgery."]

However, due to complicated procedures, the execution rate of the program remained at around 10%, prompting local governments, veterinary associations, and animal organizations to collaborate and directly visit rural areas.

[Yeon Bo-ra/Director of We Live Network: "If we activate the neutering program for yard dogs, we will noticeably reduce the number of abandoned animals in shelters."]

It remains to be seen whether the outreach neutering program can prevent animal abandonment and ensure ecological stability.

This is Lee Ja-hyun from KBS News.

