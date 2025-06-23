News 9

Entrapment accidents

입력 2025.06.23 (01:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A woman in her 70s, who went out to water her plants on the balcony, was trapped for a staggering 18 hours, spending a night and two days before being rescued.

This incident occurred when a security door locked, and such terrifying entrapment accidents are happening more frequently than one might think.

Reporter Choi Min-young reports on the situation and precautions.

[Report]

A long clothesline is hanging outside the apartment balcony.

This is a signal for help from a senior citizen living alone.

She went out to water her potted plants, but when the security door closed and locked, she was trapped and spent the entire night there.

["Grandma, are you okay? You're trapped, right?"]

This woman living alone had a similar experience.

She became trapped in the bathroom when an old doorknob broke while she was washing up.

[Park Ji-young/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "I tried to open the door, but it wouldn't budge at all. I panicked so much—I completely lost my composure."]

She barely managed to escape through a window but suffered cuts and scrapes. The hour she spent locked inside left her with lasting trauma.

[Park Ji-young/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Every time I hear the door rattle, the memory comes flooding back. I hardly ever close it now. I keep a hammer in the bathroom and always carry my phone with me."]

Such 'indoor entrapment accidents' occur surprisingly often.

Statistics from the past three years show that an average of about 4,000 reports were received each year since 2022.

Entrapments in bedrooms and bathrooms accounted for about 1,700 cases on average, while balcony entrapments occurred about 700 times each year.

Experts advise regularly checking the locking mechanisms in homes.

[Song Chang-young/Professor of Disaster Safety, Gwangju University: "They don’t usually fail all at once. It often starts with minor malfunctions. It’s better to fix things early before they stop working completely."]

For those living alone, installing emergency bells or phones around the home is advised. And when stepping out to areas like balconies, always bring a mobile phone.

KBS News, Choi Min-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Entrapment accidents
    • 입력 2025-06-23 01:04:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

A woman in her 70s, who went out to water her plants on the balcony, was trapped for a staggering 18 hours, spending a night and two days before being rescued.

This incident occurred when a security door locked, and such terrifying entrapment accidents are happening more frequently than one might think.

Reporter Choi Min-young reports on the situation and precautions.

[Report]

A long clothesline is hanging outside the apartment balcony.

This is a signal for help from a senior citizen living alone.

She went out to water her potted plants, but when the security door closed and locked, she was trapped and spent the entire night there.

["Grandma, are you okay? You're trapped, right?"]

This woman living alone had a similar experience.

She became trapped in the bathroom when an old doorknob broke while she was washing up.

[Park Ji-young/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "I tried to open the door, but it wouldn't budge at all. I panicked so much—I completely lost my composure."]

She barely managed to escape through a window but suffered cuts and scrapes. The hour she spent locked inside left her with lasting trauma.

[Park Ji-young/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Every time I hear the door rattle, the memory comes flooding back. I hardly ever close it now. I keep a hammer in the bathroom and always carry my phone with me."]

Such 'indoor entrapment accidents' occur surprisingly often.

Statistics from the past three years show that an average of about 4,000 reports were received each year since 2022.

Entrapments in bedrooms and bathrooms accounted for about 1,700 cases on average, while balcony entrapments occurred about 700 times each year.

Experts advise regularly checking the locking mechanisms in homes.

[Song Chang-young/Professor of Disaster Safety, Gwangju University: "They don’t usually fail all at once. It often starts with minor malfunctions. It’s better to fix things early before they stop working completely."]

For those living alone, installing emergency bells or phones around the home is advised. And when stepping out to areas like balconies, always bring a mobile phone.

KBS News, Choi Min-young.
최민영
최민영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하
“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…<br>이스라엘에는 미사일 공격

“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…이스라엘에는 미사일 공격
이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의

이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의
이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견

이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.