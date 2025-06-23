동영상 고정 취소

A woman in her 70s, who went out to water her plants on the balcony, was trapped for a staggering 18 hours, spending a night and two days before being rescued.



This incident occurred when a security door locked, and such terrifying entrapment accidents are happening more frequently than one might think.



Reporter Choi Min-young reports on the situation and precautions.



[Report]



A long clothesline is hanging outside the apartment balcony.



This is a signal for help from a senior citizen living alone.



She went out to water her potted plants, but when the security door closed and locked, she was trapped and spent the entire night there.



["Grandma, are you okay? You're trapped, right?"]



This woman living alone had a similar experience.



She became trapped in the bathroom when an old doorknob broke while she was washing up.



[Park Ji-young/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "I tried to open the door, but it wouldn't budge at all. I panicked so much—I completely lost my composure."]



She barely managed to escape through a window but suffered cuts and scrapes. The hour she spent locked inside left her with lasting trauma.



[Park Ji-young/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Every time I hear the door rattle, the memory comes flooding back. I hardly ever close it now. I keep a hammer in the bathroom and always carry my phone with me."]



Such 'indoor entrapment accidents' occur surprisingly often.



Statistics from the past three years show that an average of about 4,000 reports were received each year since 2022.



Entrapments in bedrooms and bathrooms accounted for about 1,700 cases on average, while balcony entrapments occurred about 700 times each year.



Experts advise regularly checking the locking mechanisms in homes.



[Song Chang-young/Professor of Disaster Safety, Gwangju University: "They don’t usually fail all at once. It often starts with minor malfunctions. It’s better to fix things early before they stop working completely."]



For those living alone, installing emergency bells or phones around the home is advised. And when stepping out to areas like balconies, always bring a mobile phone.



KBS News, Choi Min-young.



