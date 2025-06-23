News 9

Certified car parts prove safe

입력 2025.06.23 (01:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Here, we have two cars.

One is equipped with parts made directly by the manufacturer, and the other uses parts of the same quality certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Now, will there be a difference in performance? We compared them through a crash test.

Park Chan reports.

[Report]

A passenger car traveling at 56 km/h collides with a wall.

This test evaluates passenger safety in a frontal collision.

Quality-certified parts that are produced by third-party manufacturers but certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The Korea Insurance Development Institute compared vehicles using certified parts—such as bumpers and exterior panels—with those using OEM parts.

The results showed no difference in passenger safety. Both vehicles received an “excellent” safety rating.

To my left and right are vehicles equipped with OEM and quality-certified parts, respectively.

They look identical from the outside—and their safety performance was found to be the same.

[Kim Kwan-hee/Director of Automotive Technology Research Institute, Korea Insurance Development Institute: "The injury values recorded in the measurement range show no difference whether quality-certified parts or OEM (manufacturer) parts are used, so they are equally safe."]

So, how much is the price difference?

First, comparing the bumpers of domestic cars, the manufacturer part costs 220,000 won, while the quality-certified part costs 140,000 won, making it 35% cheaper.

For imported cars, the difference is even larger, with the manufacturer part costing around 1,000,000 won and the quality-certified part around 600,000 won, making it 40% cheaper.

Despite the significant price difference, the usage rate as of 2023 is only 0.5%.

[Lee Kyung-jae/Professor of Finance and Insurance, Jeonju University: "If quality-certified parts are not used, the repair costs will increase, and this will also affect the insurance premiums when consumers sign up for car insurance."]

Financial authorities plan to revise the automobile insurance terms to encourage the comparison and use of manufacturer parts and quality-certified parts during car repairs.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Certified car parts prove safe
    • 입력 2025-06-23 01:04:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Here, we have two cars.

One is equipped with parts made directly by the manufacturer, and the other uses parts of the same quality certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Now, will there be a difference in performance? We compared them through a crash test.

Park Chan reports.

[Report]

A passenger car traveling at 56 km/h collides with a wall.

This test evaluates passenger safety in a frontal collision.

Quality-certified parts that are produced by third-party manufacturers but certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The Korea Insurance Development Institute compared vehicles using certified parts—such as bumpers and exterior panels—with those using OEM parts.

The results showed no difference in passenger safety. Both vehicles received an “excellent” safety rating.

To my left and right are vehicles equipped with OEM and quality-certified parts, respectively.

They look identical from the outside—and their safety performance was found to be the same.

[Kim Kwan-hee/Director of Automotive Technology Research Institute, Korea Insurance Development Institute: "The injury values recorded in the measurement range show no difference whether quality-certified parts or OEM (manufacturer) parts are used, so they are equally safe."]

So, how much is the price difference?

First, comparing the bumpers of domestic cars, the manufacturer part costs 220,000 won, while the quality-certified part costs 140,000 won, making it 35% cheaper.

For imported cars, the difference is even larger, with the manufacturer part costing around 1,000,000 won and the quality-certified part around 600,000 won, making it 40% cheaper.

Despite the significant price difference, the usage rate as of 2023 is only 0.5%.

[Lee Kyung-jae/Professor of Finance and Insurance, Jeonju University: "If quality-certified parts are not used, the repair costs will increase, and this will also affect the insurance premiums when consumers sign up for car insurance."]

Financial authorities plan to revise the automobile insurance terms to encourage the comparison and use of manufacturer parts and quality-certified parts during car repairs.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하
“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…<br>이스라엘에는 미사일 공격

“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…이스라엘에는 미사일 공격
이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의

이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의
이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견

이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.