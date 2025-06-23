Certified car parts prove safe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Here, we have two cars.



One is equipped with parts made directly by the manufacturer, and the other uses parts of the same quality certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



Now, will there be a difference in performance? We compared them through a crash test.



Park Chan reports.



[Report]



A passenger car traveling at 56 km/h collides with a wall.



This test evaluates passenger safety in a frontal collision.



Quality-certified parts that are produced by third-party manufacturers but certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



The Korea Insurance Development Institute compared vehicles using certified parts—such as bumpers and exterior panels—with those using OEM parts.



The results showed no difference in passenger safety. Both vehicles received an “excellent” safety rating.



To my left and right are vehicles equipped with OEM and quality-certified parts, respectively.



They look identical from the outside—and their safety performance was found to be the same.



[Kim Kwan-hee/Director of Automotive Technology Research Institute, Korea Insurance Development Institute: "The injury values recorded in the measurement range show no difference whether quality-certified parts or OEM (manufacturer) parts are used, so they are equally safe."]



So, how much is the price difference?



First, comparing the bumpers of domestic cars, the manufacturer part costs 220,000 won, while the quality-certified part costs 140,000 won, making it 35% cheaper.



For imported cars, the difference is even larger, with the manufacturer part costing around 1,000,000 won and the quality-certified part around 600,000 won, making it 40% cheaper.



Despite the significant price difference, the usage rate as of 2023 is only 0.5%.



[Lee Kyung-jae/Professor of Finance and Insurance, Jeonju University: "If quality-certified parts are not used, the repair costs will increase, and this will also affect the insurance premiums when consumers sign up for car insurance."]



Financial authorities plan to revise the automobile insurance terms to encourage the comparison and use of manufacturer parts and quality-certified parts during car repairs.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



