Musical ‘Phantom’ returns

[Anchor]

The musical 'Phantom,' which has a 10-year history, has returned.

As the saying goes, a lot can change in a decade—and this production delivers a bold and unprecedented stage experience.

Kim Sang-hyup reports.

[Report]

Eric, who hides underground to conceal his hideous face, turns his secret lessons to create the best prima donna into a horrific revenge plot.

Since its debut in London in 1986, 'The Phantom of the Opera' has been meeting audiences around the world for 40 years.

["Come to me, you will be my music!"]

The musical Phantom focuses on the protagonist Eric, going beyond the story of the original work 'The Phantom of the Opera.'

It delves into Eric's twisted personality, his obsession with Christine, and the revenge plot.

["There is no reason to live in a world without your song...."]

It delicately portrays the inner turmoil of Eric, who had no choice but to become the Phantom of the Opera.

[Kai/Phantom role: "Inside all of us, there’s pain, despair, or parts of ourselves we want to hide. To cover those parts, we each wear our own kind of mask."]

The production’s bold structure is also drawing attention.

While The Phantom of the Opera is a classical musical, Phantom is closer to a fusion—combining opera, ballet, and more.

[Song Eun-hye/Christine role: "This version of Phantom has a lot of dialogue and emotional scenes. Rather than focusing on just one thing, it blends singing, acting, and emotion."]

Additionally, the large three-story stage that recreates the Paris Opera House is another highlight of Phantom.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyup.

