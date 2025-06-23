News 9

S. Korea, Japan continental shelf deal

[Anchor]

The Korea-Japan continental shelf joint development agreement, which came into effect in 1978.

Where is the joint development taking place? It is on the continental shelf located 200 km south of Jeju Island, specifically in the 'Block 7.'

There was hope that oil might be buried there, but it did not lead to any substantial development.

As time has passed, the expiration of the agreement is approaching on June 22, 2028.

Starting today (6.22), exactly three years before the expiration, either country can declare the termination of the agreement.

Given Japan's consistent non-cooperation, there have been suggestions of a sudden termination declaration, but Japanese local media reported, citing government officials, that they have decided to withhold the notification of termination and continue to review the situation for the time being.

As Japan prioritizes its strategic interests, what choices will our new government make? This is the final installment of our series reflecting on 60 years of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations, reported by Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

Although Japan has not broken the continental shelf joint development agreement, the reason it wants to reshape the framework is due to 'jurisdiction.'

Initially, maritime jurisdiction was based on the continental shelf principle, which supported Korea’s claim over Block 7. But since the 1980s, the "median line" standard has become more widespread, giving Japan more grounds to claim jurisdiction over most of the area.

However, this is not a simple issue for Japan either.

If the agreement is terminated, it could spark friction between Korea and Japan, and even draw in China — which has been seeking to expand its influence in the region. This could turn Block 7 into a geopolitical flashpoint among Korea, China, and Japan.

[Yang Hee-cheol/Director of the Marine Law and Policy Research Institute, Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology: “So far, the East China Sea has remained relatively stable under the JDZ (Joint Development Zone) agreement, but if the agreement ends, there is a high chance the area will turn into a disputed zone...”]

Beyond Korea-Japan relations, this would also impact U.S.-led efforts to contain China and hinder trilateral cooperation between Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

Japanese media reported that Korea's calls to maintain the agreement, the importance of trilateral security cooperation, and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization influenced Tokyo’s decision to delay the termination notice.

Still, Japan is said to be watching the foreign and security policies of the Lee Jae-myung administration closely — implying that it could bring the termination card back to the table at any time, depending on the trajectory of bilateral ties.

[Yang Ki-ho / Professor of Japanese Studies, Sungkonghoe University: “There are still many unresolved issues between Korea and Japan, such as the continental shelf agreement, historical disputes, and territorial conflicts. Since both countries are also facing negotiations with the U.S. on trade, defense costs, and tariffs, it's best to manage the bilateral ties with some stability...”]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that no official notice has been received from Japan yet, and that consultations are ongoing. The Block 7 issue may become a major test for the Lee Jae Myung administration's practical diplomacy approach toward Japan.

KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

