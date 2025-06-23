PM nominee, budget tensions grow

동영상 고정 취소

As seen during today’s (6.22) luncheon, tensions flared over Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok. With confirmation hearings scheduled this week, political clashes between the ruling and opposition parties are expected to intensify.



KBS reporter Kim Min-hyuk has more on the controversy surrounding both the nominee and the supplementary budget.



The Democratic Party aims to pass the supplementary budget during the June extraordinary session, which runs until July 4.



They’ve launched a fast-track push, planning to hold a plenary session this week to elect the head of the Budget and Accounts Committee.



Meanwhile, the People Power Party has slammed the supplementary budget as rushed and populist.



While acknowledging the need to support everyday livelihoods, they object to universal cash payouts.



Sharp confrontation is also expected during the confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, which begins the day after tomorrow (6.24).



The People Power Party pointed out that prosecutors have launched an investigation into allegations surrounding Kim’s personal assets and renewed their demand for his resignation.



[Bae June-young / Special Committee on Personnel Hearings, People Power Party: “This is the first time in history that a Prime Minister nominee is under investigation as a criminal suspect. Please do not evade questions at the hearing by claiming you are under investigation.”]



They also criticized Kim’s use of the terms dobukja and bandoja—which mean “a person who has betrayed and fled”—instead of “defector” in his master’s thesis. The Democratic Party defended the terms as general labels for North Korean defectors in China and accused the opposition of engaging in ideological smear tactics.



[Chai Hyun-il / Special Committee on Personnel Hearings, Democratic Party: “Failing to find any major flaws, they’re now nitpicking single words from an old thesis and turning it into a color-based ideological attack.”]



The State Affairs Planning Committee, which held its first week of policy briefings, criticized the public service sector for appearing unaware of societal changes.



[Lee Han-joo / Chair, State Affairs Planning Committee: “This reflects the loosened governance of the past three years. There seems to be a lack of effort to align with the new administration’s direction.”]



The People Power Party denounced the suspension of ministry briefings as political abuse and scapegoating, but the committee responded that it was meant to encourage cooperation.



This is Kim Min-hyuk, KBS News.



