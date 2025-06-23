Valencia wins 3x3 basketball

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A thrilling match of the 3x3 basketball international tournament took place in the heart of the city during the midday.



The excitement of the 3x3 court was covered by reporter Heo Sol-ji.



[Report]



An outdoor special court has been set up in Sinchon, a street of youth and the mecca of street basketball in the 90s.



Each game lasts 10 minutes.



The fast-paced and exhilarating 3-on-3 basketball, with an attack limit of just 12 seconds, unfolded in the middle of the city during the summer.



[Kim Yong-seon/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "3-on-3 basketball is faster, with the offense and defense switching in a short time, and it's thrilling and fun when long-range shots go in."]



This tournament featured 9 teams from around the world, including teams from Yonsei University, Dongguk University, Japan, China, and Spain.



The crowd erupted with cheers at the spectacular dunks right in front of them, and the high-level matches captured everyone's attention.



[Kalarampos/Jumpshot (Singapore): "It's more like a city. So I took more taste of Korea. I like it very much. I also like very much the people here. And also the BBQ."]



In particular, the final match between the Singapore team Jumpshot, composed of national representatives from various European countries, and the traditional powerhouse Valencia from Spain, showcased a heated battle with physical confrontations.



Ultimately, the Spanish team Valencia clinched a thrilling victory by a single point, marking a hot finale to the basketball festival in the summer city.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



