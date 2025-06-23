Ok Tae-hoon claims 1st KPGA win

동영상 고정 취소

In his eighth year as a professional, Ok Tae-hoon celebrated his first victory on the KPGA Tour with a fantastic shot eagle at the KPGA Championship, a major men's golf tournament.



On the third hole, Ok Tae-hoon's third shot perfectly backspun into the hole.



With the momentum from the eagle, Ok Tae-hoon!



On the sixth hole, he succeeded with a chip-in birdie, achieving four consecutive birdies to take the solo lead.



Ok Tae-hoon finished with one eagle and seven birdies for a total of nine under par, ending with a total score of twenty under par to claim the top spot at the KPGA Championship.



Debuting as a professional in 2018, Ok Tae-hoon enjoyed the joy of his first KPGA Tour victory after an impressive 125 tournaments.



