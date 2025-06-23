News 9

Ulsan out of Club World Cup

입력 2025.06.23 (01:04) 수정 2025.06.23 (01:05)

Representing the K League in the Club World Cup, Ulsan experienced the harsh reality of the global stage, facing early elimination in the group stage.

Fluminense’s Arias delivered a sharp free kick that Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo couldn’t stop.

Ulsan quickly struck back with a fast counterattack led by Um Won-sang.

Despite a difficult angle, Lee Jin-hyun found the net, scoring Ulsan’s first goal of the tournament.

In first-half stoppage time, Lee Jin-hyun’s pinpoint cross was met by Um Won-sang’s diving header.

Ulsan ended the first half with a surprising 2-1 lead, hinting at an upset, but Fluminense’s strength quickly turned the game around.

Ulsan conceded three consecutive goals in the second half and lost 4-2, confirming their elimination regardless of remaining match results.

