Ulsan out of Club World Cup
입력 2025.06.23 (01:04) 수정 2025.06.23 (01:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Representing the K League in the Club World Cup, Ulsan experienced the harsh reality of the global stage, facing early elimination in the group stage.
Fluminense’s Arias delivered a sharp free kick that Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo couldn’t stop.
Ulsan quickly struck back with a fast counterattack led by Um Won-sang.
Despite a difficult angle, Lee Jin-hyun found the net, scoring Ulsan’s first goal of the tournament.
In first-half stoppage time, Lee Jin-hyun’s pinpoint cross was met by Um Won-sang’s diving header.
Ulsan ended the first half with a surprising 2-1 lead, hinting at an upset, but Fluminense’s strength quickly turned the game around.
Ulsan conceded three consecutive goals in the second half and lost 4-2, confirming their elimination regardless of remaining match results.
Fluminense’s Arias delivered a sharp free kick that Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo couldn’t stop.
Ulsan quickly struck back with a fast counterattack led by Um Won-sang.
Despite a difficult angle, Lee Jin-hyun found the net, scoring Ulsan’s first goal of the tournament.
In first-half stoppage time, Lee Jin-hyun’s pinpoint cross was met by Um Won-sang’s diving header.
Ulsan ended the first half with a surprising 2-1 lead, hinting at an upset, but Fluminense’s strength quickly turned the game around.
Ulsan conceded three consecutive goals in the second half and lost 4-2, confirming their elimination regardless of remaining match results.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ulsan out of Club World Cup
-
- 입력 2025-06-23 01:04:22
- 수정2025-06-23 01:05:32
Representing the K League in the Club World Cup, Ulsan experienced the harsh reality of the global stage, facing early elimination in the group stage.
Fluminense’s Arias delivered a sharp free kick that Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo couldn’t stop.
Ulsan quickly struck back with a fast counterattack led by Um Won-sang.
Despite a difficult angle, Lee Jin-hyun found the net, scoring Ulsan’s first goal of the tournament.
In first-half stoppage time, Lee Jin-hyun’s pinpoint cross was met by Um Won-sang’s diving header.
Ulsan ended the first half with a surprising 2-1 lead, hinting at an upset, but Fluminense’s strength quickly turned the game around.
Ulsan conceded three consecutive goals in the second half and lost 4-2, confirming their elimination regardless of remaining match results.
Fluminense’s Arias delivered a sharp free kick that Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo couldn’t stop.
Ulsan quickly struck back with a fast counterattack led by Um Won-sang.
Despite a difficult angle, Lee Jin-hyun found the net, scoring Ulsan’s first goal of the tournament.
In first-half stoppage time, Lee Jin-hyun’s pinpoint cross was met by Um Won-sang’s diving header.
Ulsan ended the first half with a surprising 2-1 lead, hinting at an upset, but Fluminense’s strength quickly turned the game around.
Ulsan conceded three consecutive goals in the second half and lost 4-2, confirming their elimination regardless of remaining match results.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.