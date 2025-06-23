Gwangju blunder costs win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the K League 1, Gwangju lost a victory that seemed secured due to a critical mistake by goalkeeper No Hee-dong.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



The kick from goalkeeper No Hee-dong, who received a back pass, hit a Gwangju defender and deflected, creating a crisis.



The ball fell in front of Daejeon's striker Gutkovskis, and Gwangju narrowly escaped after a desperate defensive effort.



No Hee-dong, who had been shaky from the beginning, ultimately conceded a goal due to a fatal mistake in the second half.



In the 33rd minute of the second half, with Gwangju leading 2-1, a weak kick went straight to Daejeon's Hernandes, who was right in front.



Gutkovskis, who received Hernandes's pass, shook the net, leveling the score at 2-2, causing coach Lee Jung-hyo, who was watching from the bench, to turn grim.



An unthinkable careless mistake in the top tier of professional football completely changed the flow of the game.



As a result, Gwangju ended up drawing 2-2 with Daejeon due to the goalkeeper's mistake.



Given the match result, they could have jumped into the upper ranks, and with the club currently embroiled in various controversies regarding its management, Gwangju had no choice but to feel even more regret.



It was also a disappointing scene for the home fans who came to the stadium despite the sweltering weather.



Gimcheon moved up to 3rd place by defeating Anyang 1-0 with Lee Seung-won's winning goal.



This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.



