Ponce 1st to 10 wins in KBO

입력 2025.06.23 (01:04)

[Anchor]

Hanwha’s ace pitcher Ponce became the first in the league to reach 10 wins this season with a dominant performance.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

Back on the mound after an eight-day break due to monsoon rains, Ponce threw with power and precision, as if he had been waiting for this exact moment.

He hit a personal best of 159 km/h (99 mph) in the first inning, and his signature changeup left Kiwoom’s key hitters like Song Sung-moon and Lee Joo-hyung swinging in vain.

Even during a tense standoff, Ponce remained in control.

A timing dispute in the third inning with Im Ji-yeol escalated into a heated exchange, leading to both benches clearing. But after play resumed, Ponce struck out Im with a swinging third strike, flashing a confident smile.

With solid run support—including a leadoff home run by Lee Jin-young and three hits in his KBO debut by Liberato—Ponce delivered a dominant outing, striking out 12 and allowing no earned runs up to two outs in the sixth inning, becoming the first pitcher in the league to reach 10 wins this season.

Meanwhile in Sajik Stadium, veteran Kim Min-sung broke open a one-out, bases-loaded opportunity with a bases-clearing double to right-center.

His 3-RBI hit powered Lotte to a six-run seventh inning, leading to their fourth straight win.

Second-place LG snapped their losing streak by defeating Doosan behind starter Song Seung-gi’s 6-inning, 1-run outing and a 15-hit, 13-run offensive explosion.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

