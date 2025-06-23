Seoul jeonse prices soar again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Was it déjà vu—or a case of jumping at shadows?



As apartment prices in Seoul start to rise again, jeonse (long-term rental) prices are also climbing.



And it’s tenants who are now scrambling.



More renters are opting to either exercise their lease renewal rights or agree to higher rents to extend their contracts.



Here’s Choi In-young with the report.



[Report]



An apartment complex in Mapo-gu, Seoul.



A 110 square meter unit was 750 million won two years ago, but recently it has risen to 1 billion won.



Due to the burden of jeonse prices, tenants are exercising their right to request contract renewals.



If they sign a new contract, they would have to pay over 200 million won more, but by using the renewal request right, they only need to pay about 35 million won, which is below 5% of the jeonse price.



[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Mapo-gu, Seoul: "If you entered at 750 million won and didn't have the right to request a contract renewal, it would be around 900 million to 1 billion won. Most people are using the (renewal right)."]



It's not just in Mapo-gu.



In the second quarter of this year, nearly half of the jeonse renewal contracts in Seoul used the renewal right.



Due to the decline in jeonse prices following interest rate hikes, it dropped to around 27% in the second quarter of last year, but it is increasing again.



The reason is the skyrocketing jeonse prices.



Last week, the jeonse price for apartments in Seoul rose by 0.07% compared to the previous week.



Since the first week of February, it has been on a continuous upward trend.



Additionally, the decreasing supply of jeonse and monthly rent is signaling further increases in jeonse prices.



The number of apartments available for move-in in Seoul is expected to drop significantly to 28,000 units next year and 8,000 units the year after.



[Kwon Dae-jung/Professor of Real Estate at Sogang University Graduate School: "The number of move-in units in Seoul has decreased significantly compared to the past. Ultimately, while the sale prices will rise, the jeonse and monthly rent prices will inevitably rise as well."]



Furthermore, the restrictions on sales due to the designation of land transaction permission zones may exacerbate the shortage of jeonse and monthly rent supply, so the proportion of renewal request rights used is expected to remain high in the future.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!