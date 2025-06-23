News 9

Seoul jeonse prices soar again

입력 2025.06.23 (01:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Was it déjà vu—or a case of jumping at shadows?

As apartment prices in Seoul start to rise again, jeonse (long-term rental) prices are also climbing.

And it’s tenants who are now scrambling.

More renters are opting to either exercise their lease renewal rights or agree to higher rents to extend their contracts.

Here’s Choi In-young with the report.

[Report]

An apartment complex in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

A 110 square meter unit was 750 million won two years ago, but recently it has risen to 1 billion won.

Due to the burden of jeonse prices, tenants are exercising their right to request contract renewals.

If they sign a new contract, they would have to pay over 200 million won more, but by using the renewal request right, they only need to pay about 35 million won, which is below 5% of the jeonse price.

[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Mapo-gu, Seoul: "If you entered at 750 million won and didn't have the right to request a contract renewal, it would be around 900 million to 1 billion won. Most people are using the (renewal right)."]

It's not just in Mapo-gu.

In the second quarter of this year, nearly half of the jeonse renewal contracts in Seoul used the renewal right.

Due to the decline in jeonse prices following interest rate hikes, it dropped to around 27% in the second quarter of last year, but it is increasing again.

The reason is the skyrocketing jeonse prices.

Last week, the jeonse price for apartments in Seoul rose by 0.07% compared to the previous week.

Since the first week of February, it has been on a continuous upward trend.

Additionally, the decreasing supply of jeonse and monthly rent is signaling further increases in jeonse prices.

The number of apartments available for move-in in Seoul is expected to drop significantly to 28,000 units next year and 8,000 units the year after.

[Kwon Dae-jung/Professor of Real Estate at Sogang University Graduate School: "The number of move-in units in Seoul has decreased significantly compared to the past. Ultimately, while the sale prices will rise, the jeonse and monthly rent prices will inevitably rise as well."]

Furthermore, the restrictions on sales due to the designation of land transaction permission zones may exacerbate the shortage of jeonse and monthly rent supply, so the proportion of renewal request rights used is expected to remain high in the future.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seoul jeonse prices soar again
    • 입력 2025-06-23 01:04:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Was it déjà vu—or a case of jumping at shadows?

As apartment prices in Seoul start to rise again, jeonse (long-term rental) prices are also climbing.

And it’s tenants who are now scrambling.

More renters are opting to either exercise their lease renewal rights or agree to higher rents to extend their contracts.

Here’s Choi In-young with the report.

[Report]

An apartment complex in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

A 110 square meter unit was 750 million won two years ago, but recently it has risen to 1 billion won.

Due to the burden of jeonse prices, tenants are exercising their right to request contract renewals.

If they sign a new contract, they would have to pay over 200 million won more, but by using the renewal request right, they only need to pay about 35 million won, which is below 5% of the jeonse price.

[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Mapo-gu, Seoul: "If you entered at 750 million won and didn't have the right to request a contract renewal, it would be around 900 million to 1 billion won. Most people are using the (renewal right)."]

It's not just in Mapo-gu.

In the second quarter of this year, nearly half of the jeonse renewal contracts in Seoul used the renewal right.

Due to the decline in jeonse prices following interest rate hikes, it dropped to around 27% in the second quarter of last year, but it is increasing again.

The reason is the skyrocketing jeonse prices.

Last week, the jeonse price for apartments in Seoul rose by 0.07% compared to the previous week.

Since the first week of February, it has been on a continuous upward trend.

Additionally, the decreasing supply of jeonse and monthly rent is signaling further increases in jeonse prices.

The number of apartments available for move-in in Seoul is expected to drop significantly to 28,000 units next year and 8,000 units the year after.

[Kwon Dae-jung/Professor of Real Estate at Sogang University Graduate School: "The number of move-in units in Seoul has decreased significantly compared to the past. Ultimately, while the sale prices will rise, the jeonse and monthly rent prices will inevitably rise as well."]

Furthermore, the restrictions on sales due to the designation of land transaction permission zones may exacerbate the shortage of jeonse and monthly rent supply, so the proportion of renewal request rights used is expected to remain high in the future.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하
“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…<br>이스라엘에는 미사일 공격

“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…이스라엘에는 미사일 공격
이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의

이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의
이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견

이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.