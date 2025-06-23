News 9

Special prosecutors ramp up probes

입력 2025.06.23 (01:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The three special prosecutor teams continued their investigation preparations today (22nd).

The insurrection special prosecutor team, which launched its investigation first, will attend the trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol tomorrow (6.23).

Here’s Lee Ho-jun reporting.

[Report]

Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Eok-su of the insurrection team will attend tomorrow’s trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accused of being the 'leader of the insurrection.'

Under the Special Prosecutor Act, the insurrection team has taken over the existing case and is now responsible for maintaining the prosecution.

Park will lead the courtroom proceedings alongside prosecutors dispatched to the team.

Assistant Special Prosecutor Kim Hyung-soo will be assigned to the additional detention hearing for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Previously, Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk officially kicked off the investigation by indicting Kim just ahead of his detention expiration due June 26, on charges of obstruction of official duties by deception.

Although Kim filed for a stay of execution, the court rejected the request, siding with the special prosecutor.

The insurrection team also stated that, in the case of former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, facts requiring swift action have been confirmed, and relevant materials were sent to military prosecutors. They are currently in discussions regarding possible indictments.

The Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team, which is scheduled to move into the KT building in Gwanghwamun early next month, also reported to their temporary office today.

They held discussions on office arrangements and plans for additional dispatches.

The Kim Keon-hee team recently requested the dispatch of 28 prosecutors from the Ministry of Justice and plans to request more in order to reach the legal maximum of 40.

Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun of the Marine death case also reported for duty and began legal review with his assistant special prosecutors.

He has expressed plans to summon former President Yoon at the final stage—after solidifying the case through other investigations first.

A high-intensity investigation is also being prepared against former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, who is suspected of interfering in the investigation.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Special prosecutors ramp up probes
    • 입력 2025-06-23 01:04:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The three special prosecutor teams continued their investigation preparations today (22nd).

The insurrection special prosecutor team, which launched its investigation first, will attend the trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol tomorrow (6.23).

Here’s Lee Ho-jun reporting.

[Report]

Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Eok-su of the insurrection team will attend tomorrow’s trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accused of being the 'leader of the insurrection.'

Under the Special Prosecutor Act, the insurrection team has taken over the existing case and is now responsible for maintaining the prosecution.

Park will lead the courtroom proceedings alongside prosecutors dispatched to the team.

Assistant Special Prosecutor Kim Hyung-soo will be assigned to the additional detention hearing for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Previously, Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk officially kicked off the investigation by indicting Kim just ahead of his detention expiration due June 26, on charges of obstruction of official duties by deception.

Although Kim filed for a stay of execution, the court rejected the request, siding with the special prosecutor.

The insurrection team also stated that, in the case of former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, facts requiring swift action have been confirmed, and relevant materials were sent to military prosecutors. They are currently in discussions regarding possible indictments.

The Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team, which is scheduled to move into the KT building in Gwanghwamun early next month, also reported to their temporary office today.

They held discussions on office arrangements and plans for additional dispatches.

The Kim Keon-hee team recently requested the dispatch of 28 prosecutors from the Ministry of Justice and plans to request more in order to reach the legal maximum of 40.

Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun of the Marine death case also reported for duty and began legal review with his assistant special prosecutors.

He has expressed plans to summon former President Yoon at the final stage—after solidifying the case through other investigations first.

A high-intensity investigation is also being prepared against former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, who is suspected of interfering in the investigation.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하

이란 ‘핵’ 심장부 타격…37시간 날아 최신 벙커버스터 첫 투하
“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…<br>이스라엘에는 미사일 공격

“영원한 대가 치를 것” 경고…이스라엘에는 미사일 공격
이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의

이 대통령, 나토 회의 불참 결정… 미 이란 핵시설 타격 긴급회의
이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견

이 대통령, 취임 18일 만에 여야와 오찬…‘총리 인준’ 등 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.