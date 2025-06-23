Special prosecutors ramp up probes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The three special prosecutor teams continued their investigation preparations today (22nd).



The insurrection special prosecutor team, which launched its investigation first, will attend the trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol tomorrow (6.23).



Here’s Lee Ho-jun reporting.



[Report]



Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Eok-su of the insurrection team will attend tomorrow’s trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accused of being the 'leader of the insurrection.'



Under the Special Prosecutor Act, the insurrection team has taken over the existing case and is now responsible for maintaining the prosecution.



Park will lead the courtroom proceedings alongside prosecutors dispatched to the team.



Assistant Special Prosecutor Kim Hyung-soo will be assigned to the additional detention hearing for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



Previously, Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk officially kicked off the investigation by indicting Kim just ahead of his detention expiration due June 26, on charges of obstruction of official duties by deception.



Although Kim filed for a stay of execution, the court rejected the request, siding with the special prosecutor.



The insurrection team also stated that, in the case of former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, facts requiring swift action have been confirmed, and relevant materials were sent to military prosecutors. They are currently in discussions regarding possible indictments.



The Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team, which is scheduled to move into the KT building in Gwanghwamun early next month, also reported to their temporary office today.



They held discussions on office arrangements and plans for additional dispatches.



The Kim Keon-hee team recently requested the dispatch of 28 prosecutors from the Ministry of Justice and plans to request more in order to reach the legal maximum of 40.



Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun of the Marine death case also reported for duty and began legal review with his assistant special prosecutors.



He has expressed plans to summon former President Yoon at the final stage—after solidifying the case through other investigations first.



A high-intensity investigation is also being prepared against former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, who is suspected of interfering in the investigation.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!