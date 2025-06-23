[News Today] Pres. Lee to skip NATO summit

[LEAD]

President Lee Jae Myung will not attend this week’s NATO summit. With tensions in the Middle East intensifying and key domestic issues mounting, the Presidential Office says the decision was made after careful consideration.



[REPORT]

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit takes place in the Netherlands for two days from June 24th.



President Lee Jae Myung has been leaning toward attending this summit despite his tight schedule following the G7 Summit, but ultimately decided to skip the meeting this time.



The top office explained that the President had actively considered attending the summit despite numerous pressing state affairs but he ultimately decided not to attend due to pending local issues and growing uncertainty in the Middle East.



America's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities appear to have been the decisive factor, because there's a possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump may not attend the NATO summit.



Also, it's very likely that the Middle East crisis will be the top agenda, overriding Korea's trade concerns. Subsequently, President Lee must have concluded that his presence there would not bring much benefit to the nation.



Following the U.S. bombings of Iran, the President's Office held an emergency meeting presided by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac to review security and economic situations.



Kang Yu-jung/ Presidential Spokesperson

He asked for close communication and cooperation between the ministries to minimize possible impact on the security, economy of Korean Peninsula.



The government ministries each held emergency meetings as well.



The foreign ministry said that necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of Korean nationals staying in Iran as the situation there could worsen.



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy as well as the Ministry of Economy and Finance also activated their emergency response teams to oversee the energy supply networks and financial market situation