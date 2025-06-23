[News Today] Handshake over lunch, but tensions remain

입력 2025-06-23





[LEAD]

President Lee Jae-myung held his first luncheon with rival party leaders at the presidential residence, just 18 days into office. He called for communication and bipartisan cooperation, but sharp differences emerged, especially over Prime Minister-nominee Kim Min-seok.



[REPORT]

Rival party leaders have gathered at the presidential residence.



"Shall we hold hands?"



The gathering comes 18 days after President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration.



At the luncheon, which featured neckties of blue and red colors as well as five-colored noodles, the president emphasized communication and cooperation.



Lee Jae Myung/ President

I wanted to see you as soon and as often as possible.



The president shared the results of his visit to the G7 Summit and urged bipartisan response on diplomatic issues and a swift processing of the supplementary budget bill.



Lee Jae Myung/ President

I hope we will work together to reach consensus in order to overcome challenges swiftly together.



However, the atmosphere of the meeting turned sour because of sharp remarks made by the opposition party's leadership.



The opposition's interim leader made seven suggestions written on three A4 pages. They included issues related to judicial independence, Cabinet appointments and real estate measures.



Kim Yong-tae / PPP Emergency Committee chief

If the trial is delayed, please promise you will stand trial after your term ends.



Some harsh remarks were exchanged regarding the qualifications of Prime Minister-nominee Kim Min-seok.



Song Eon-seok / PPP Floor Leader

If someone who disregards parliament becomes prime minister, I doubt he will help the president succeed.



Kim Byung-kee / Acting chief, Democratic Party

Make your judgment after hearing everything at confirmation hearings.



President Lee reportedly said the nominee's stance should be heard first and agreed that the confirmation hearing system needs improvement.



The Democratic Party touted the meeting as a good start.



The People Power Party expressed hope that the opposition's suggestions will be reflected in state affairs.