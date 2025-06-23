News Today

[News Today] Handshake over lunch, but tensions remain

입력 2025.06.23 (15:54) 수정 2025.06.23 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
President Lee Jae-myung held his first luncheon with rival party leaders at the presidential residence, just 18 days into office. He called for communication and bipartisan cooperation, but sharp differences emerged, especially over Prime Minister-nominee Kim Min-seok.

[REPORT]
Rival party leaders have gathered at the presidential residence.

"Shall we hold hands?"

The gathering comes 18 days after President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration.

At the luncheon, which featured neckties of blue and red colors as well as five-colored noodles, the president emphasized communication and cooperation.

Lee Jae Myung/ President
I wanted to see you as soon and as often as possible.

The president shared the results of his visit to the G7 Summit and urged bipartisan response on diplomatic issues and a swift processing of the supplementary budget bill.

Lee Jae Myung/ President
I hope we will work together to reach consensus in order to overcome challenges swiftly together.

However, the atmosphere of the meeting turned sour because of sharp remarks made by the opposition party's leadership.

The opposition's interim leader made seven suggestions written on three A4 pages. They included issues related to judicial independence, Cabinet appointments and real estate measures.

Kim Yong-tae / PPP Emergency Committee chief
If the trial is delayed, please promise you will stand trial after your term ends.

Some harsh remarks were exchanged regarding the qualifications of Prime Minister-nominee Kim Min-seok.

Song Eon-seok / PPP Floor Leader
If someone who disregards parliament becomes prime minister, I doubt he will help the president succeed.

Kim Byung-kee / Acting chief, Democratic Party
Make your judgment after hearing everything at confirmation hearings.

President Lee reportedly said the nominee's stance should be heard first and agreed that the confirmation hearing system needs improvement.

The Democratic Party touted the meeting as a good start.

The People Power Party expressed hope that the opposition's suggestions will be reflected in state affairs.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Handshake over lunch, but tensions remain
    • 입력 2025-06-23 15:54:22
    • 수정2025-06-23 15:55:44
    News Today

[LEAD]
President Lee Jae-myung held his first luncheon with rival party leaders at the presidential residence, just 18 days into office. He called for communication and bipartisan cooperation, but sharp differences emerged, especially over Prime Minister-nominee Kim Min-seok.

[REPORT]
Rival party leaders have gathered at the presidential residence.

"Shall we hold hands?"

The gathering comes 18 days after President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration.

At the luncheon, which featured neckties of blue and red colors as well as five-colored noodles, the president emphasized communication and cooperation.

Lee Jae Myung/ President
I wanted to see you as soon and as often as possible.

The president shared the results of his visit to the G7 Summit and urged bipartisan response on diplomatic issues and a swift processing of the supplementary budget bill.

Lee Jae Myung/ President
I hope we will work together to reach consensus in order to overcome challenges swiftly together.

However, the atmosphere of the meeting turned sour because of sharp remarks made by the opposition party's leadership.

The opposition's interim leader made seven suggestions written on three A4 pages. They included issues related to judicial independence, Cabinet appointments and real estate measures.

Kim Yong-tae / PPP Emergency Committee chief
If the trial is delayed, please promise you will stand trial after your term ends.

Some harsh remarks were exchanged regarding the qualifications of Prime Minister-nominee Kim Min-seok.

Song Eon-seok / PPP Floor Leader
If someone who disregards parliament becomes prime minister, I doubt he will help the president succeed.

Kim Byung-kee / Acting chief, Democratic Party
Make your judgment after hearing everything at confirmation hearings.

President Lee reportedly said the nominee's stance should be heard first and agreed that the confirmation hearing system needs improvement.

The Democratic Party touted the meeting as a good start.

The People Power Party expressed hope that the opposition's suggestions will be reflected in state affairs.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “중동 상황 매우 위급…전 부처 비상 <br>대응체계”

이 대통령 “중동 상황 매우 위급…전 부처 비상 대응체계”
국방 안규백·통일 정동영·외교 조현…11개 부처 장관후보자 지명

국방 안규백·통일 정동영·외교 조현…11개 부처 장관후보자 지명
김용현 구속심문 모레로 연기…재판부 기피 판단은 보류

김용현 구속심문 모레로 연기…재판부 기피 판단은 보류
국회 정보위, 이종석 국정원장 후보자 인사청문 경과보고서 채택

국회 정보위, 이종석 국정원장 후보자 인사청문 경과보고서 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.