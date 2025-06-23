[News Today] Special prosecutors step up probe

News Today

[LEAD]
The three independent counsel teams are stepping up their preparations ahead of full-scale investigations. In court today, an assistant special prosecutor from the insurrection probe team appeared for two high-profile proceedings, the trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and a detention warrant hearing for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

[REPORT]
Assistant special prosecutor Park Eok-su attended a court hearing on insurrection charges against former President Yoon Suk Yeol held on Monday.

In accordance with the special prosecutor act, the independent counsel's team has taken over the insurrection case and is responsible for ensuring the prosecution continues the trial.

Accompanied by other prosecutors from the independent counsel's team, Park, sitting in the prosecutor's seat in the court, gives directions about how to respond in the hearing.

Assistant special prosecutor Kim Hyung-soo was assigned to question former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for another detention.

Special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk's team launched its investigation in earnest by pressing additional charges of obstructing official duties against Kim whose detention period ends on Thursday.

The ex-defense chief asked for the suspension of execution regarding the additional charges. But they dismissed his request and gave the special probe team a go-ahead.

The special prosecutor team on ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee's case will open their office in Gwanghwamun early next month.

It has already requested the justice ministry to send 28 prosecutors with a plan to ask for additional dispatches to reach the legally-set maximum quota of 40 prosecutors.

Special prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun's team looking into the death of a Marine intends to probe other cases first and consolidate charges before summoning former President Yoon.

The team also expressed intention to conduct an intensive investigation against former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup who is accused of exercising power to thwart a previous probe into the Marine's death.

