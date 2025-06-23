News Today

[News Today] Why not use Cheaper, Certified parts?

입력 2025.06.23 (15:54) 수정 2025.06.23 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
“Quality-certified parts," they're not made by automakers but are certified by the transport ministry for the same performance. They're up to 40 percent cheaper, yet used in just 0.5 percent of repairs.

[REPORT]
A passenger car running at 56 km/h crashes into a wall.

It's a test checking passenger safety in a head-on collision.

Parts made by non-automakers are certified for quality by the transport ministry.

The Korea Insurance Development Institute compared cars using certified parts like bumpers with those using parts made by the automaker, or OEM.

The results of the test have shown that both vehicles scored "excellent" in terms of passenger safety.

Kim Kwan-hee / Korea Insurance Development Institute
Injury measurements showed no difference between certified parts and OEM parts, meaning both are equally safe.

So, how much is the price difference?

An OEM bumper of a domestic car costs 220,000 won, whereas a certified one costs only 140,000 won, which is 35% cheaper.

The price difference is even larger for imported cars.

An OEM bumper costs about one million won, whereas a certified one costs only around 600,000 won, which is 40% cheaper.

Despite the price gap, the usage rate of quality-certified parts was just 0.5% in 2023.

Prof. Lee Kyung-jae / Jeonju University
If certified parts are not used, consumers have to pay higher repair costs and insurance premiums.

Financial authorities plan to revise car insurance terms and conditions to encourage consumers to compare the prices of OEM and quality-certified autoparts when repairing their vehicles.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Why not use Cheaper, Certified parts?
    • 입력 2025-06-23 15:54:42
    • 수정2025-06-23 15:56:02
    News Today

[LEAD]
“Quality-certified parts," they're not made by automakers but are certified by the transport ministry for the same performance. They're up to 40 percent cheaper, yet used in just 0.5 percent of repairs.

[REPORT]
A passenger car running at 56 km/h crashes into a wall.

It's a test checking passenger safety in a head-on collision.

Parts made by non-automakers are certified for quality by the transport ministry.

The Korea Insurance Development Institute compared cars using certified parts like bumpers with those using parts made by the automaker, or OEM.

The results of the test have shown that both vehicles scored "excellent" in terms of passenger safety.

Kim Kwan-hee / Korea Insurance Development Institute
Injury measurements showed no difference between certified parts and OEM parts, meaning both are equally safe.

So, how much is the price difference?

An OEM bumper of a domestic car costs 220,000 won, whereas a certified one costs only 140,000 won, which is 35% cheaper.

The price difference is even larger for imported cars.

An OEM bumper costs about one million won, whereas a certified one costs only around 600,000 won, which is 40% cheaper.

Despite the price gap, the usage rate of quality-certified parts was just 0.5% in 2023.

Prof. Lee Kyung-jae / Jeonju University
If certified parts are not used, consumers have to pay higher repair costs and insurance premiums.

Financial authorities plan to revise car insurance terms and conditions to encourage consumers to compare the prices of OEM and quality-certified autoparts when repairing their vehicles.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “중동 상황 매우 위급…전 부처 비상 <br>대응체계”

이 대통령 “중동 상황 매우 위급…전 부처 비상 대응체계”
국방 안규백·통일 정동영·외교 조현…11개 부처 장관후보자 지명

국방 안규백·통일 정동영·외교 조현…11개 부처 장관후보자 지명
김용현 구속심문 모레로 연기…재판부 기피 판단은 보류

김용현 구속심문 모레로 연기…재판부 기피 판단은 보류
국회 정보위, 이종석 국정원장 후보자 인사청문 경과보고서 채택

국회 정보위, 이종석 국정원장 후보자 인사청문 경과보고서 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.