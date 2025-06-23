[News Today] Why not use Cheaper, Certified parts?

입력 2025-06-23 15:54:42 수정 2025-06-23 15:56:02 News Today





[LEAD]

“Quality-certified parts," they're not made by automakers but are certified by the transport ministry for the same performance. They're up to 40 percent cheaper, yet used in just 0.5 percent of repairs.



[REPORT]

A passenger car running at 56 km/h crashes into a wall.



It's a test checking passenger safety in a head-on collision.



Parts made by non-automakers are certified for quality by the transport ministry.



The Korea Insurance Development Institute compared cars using certified parts like bumpers with those using parts made by the automaker, or OEM.



The results of the test have shown that both vehicles scored "excellent" in terms of passenger safety.



Kim Kwan-hee / Korea Insurance Development Institute

Injury measurements showed no difference between certified parts and OEM parts, meaning both are equally safe.



So, how much is the price difference?



An OEM bumper of a domestic car costs 220,000 won, whereas a certified one costs only 140,000 won, which is 35% cheaper.



The price difference is even larger for imported cars.



An OEM bumper costs about one million won, whereas a certified one costs only around 600,000 won, which is 40% cheaper.



Despite the price gap, the usage rate of quality-certified parts was just 0.5% in 2023.



Prof. Lee Kyung-jae / Jeonju University

If certified parts are not used, consumers have to pay higher repair costs and insurance premiums.



Financial authorities plan to revise car insurance terms and conditions to encourage consumers to compare the prices of OEM and quality-certified autoparts when repairing their vehicles.