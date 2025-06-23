[News Today] Home lock-in cases on the rise

[LEAD]

A woman in her 70s living alone was recently trapped overnight on her apartment balcony. She was rescued the next day. These "at-home lock-in accidents" happen more than 4,000 times a year across the country.



[REPORT]

A long, white line made with clothings is hung down outside an apartment balcony.



It is a distress signal sent by an elderly woman living alone.



When she went out to water potted plants in the balcony, the security door was closed and locked, forcing her to stay up all night out there.



"Ma'am, please hold on. Are you locked in?"



This woman living alone went through a similar ordeal.



When she was using the bathroom, the old lock was broken and got her locked in the bathroom.



Park Ji-young / Seoul resident

When I tried to open the door, it didn't move at all. I panicked and just went out of my mind.



She narrowly escaped through the window but sustained scratches and cuts across her body.



She recalls getting locked in the bathroom for an hour as a very traumatic experience.



These lock-ins at home occur more frequently than expected.



Data compiled for three years from 2022 show that an average of 4,000 at-home lock-ins are reported annually.



Bedrooms and bathrooms are the places where such events occur most frequently, with an average of more than 1,700 cases happening in each of these areas.



About 700 lock-ins in balconies are reported each year.



Experts advise people to check their locks at home frequently.



Prof. Song Chang-young / Gwangju University

It is not broken all of a sudden. It fails little by little before becoming severely damaged. Best to fix it when there's a minor issue.



For those living alone, experts recommend installing emergency bells and telephones around the house and keep the mobile phone with them when going out to the balcony.