News Today

[News Today] Home lock-in cases on the rise

입력 2025.06.23 (15:54) 수정 2025.06.23 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A woman in her 70s living alone was recently trapped overnight on her apartment balcony. She was rescued the next day. These "at-home lock-in accidents" happen more than 4,000 times a year across the country.

[REPORT]
A long, white line made with clothings is hung down outside an apartment balcony.

It is a distress signal sent by an elderly woman living alone.

When she went out to water potted plants in the balcony, the security door was closed and locked, forcing her to stay up all night out there.

"Ma'am, please hold on. Are you locked in?"

This woman living alone went through a similar ordeal.

When she was using the bathroom, the old lock was broken and got her locked in the bathroom.

Park Ji-young / Seoul resident
When I tried to open the door, it didn't move at all. I panicked and just went out of my mind.

She narrowly escaped through the window but sustained scratches and cuts across her body.

She recalls getting locked in the bathroom for an hour as a very traumatic experience.

These lock-ins at home occur more frequently than expected.

Data compiled for three years from 2022 show that an average of 4,000 at-home lock-ins are reported annually.

Bedrooms and bathrooms are the places where such events occur most frequently, with an average of more than 1,700 cases happening in each of these areas.

About 700 lock-ins in balconies are reported each year.

Experts advise people to check their locks at home frequently.

Prof. Song Chang-young / Gwangju University
It is not broken all of a sudden. It fails little by little before becoming severely damaged. Best to fix it when there's a minor issue.

For those living alone, experts recommend installing emergency bells and telephones around the house and keep the mobile phone with them when going out to the balcony.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Home lock-in cases on the rise
    • 입력 2025-06-23 15:54:52
    • 수정2025-06-23 15:56:12
    News Today

[LEAD]
A woman in her 70s living alone was recently trapped overnight on her apartment balcony. She was rescued the next day. These "at-home lock-in accidents" happen more than 4,000 times a year across the country.

[REPORT]
A long, white line made with clothings is hung down outside an apartment balcony.

It is a distress signal sent by an elderly woman living alone.

When she went out to water potted plants in the balcony, the security door was closed and locked, forcing her to stay up all night out there.

"Ma'am, please hold on. Are you locked in?"

This woman living alone went through a similar ordeal.

When she was using the bathroom, the old lock was broken and got her locked in the bathroom.

Park Ji-young / Seoul resident
When I tried to open the door, it didn't move at all. I panicked and just went out of my mind.

She narrowly escaped through the window but sustained scratches and cuts across her body.

She recalls getting locked in the bathroom for an hour as a very traumatic experience.

These lock-ins at home occur more frequently than expected.

Data compiled for three years from 2022 show that an average of 4,000 at-home lock-ins are reported annually.

Bedrooms and bathrooms are the places where such events occur most frequently, with an average of more than 1,700 cases happening in each of these areas.

About 700 lock-ins in balconies are reported each year.

Experts advise people to check their locks at home frequently.

Prof. Song Chang-young / Gwangju University
It is not broken all of a sudden. It fails little by little before becoming severely damaged. Best to fix it when there's a minor issue.

For those living alone, experts recommend installing emergency bells and telephones around the house and keep the mobile phone with them when going out to the balcony.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “중동 상황 매우 위급…전 부처 비상 <br>대응체계”

이 대통령 “중동 상황 매우 위급…전 부처 비상 대응체계”
국방 안규백·통일 정동영·외교 조현…11개 부처 장관후보자 지명

국방 안규백·통일 정동영·외교 조현…11개 부처 장관후보자 지명
김용현 구속심문 모레로 연기…재판부 기피 판단은 보류

김용현 구속심문 모레로 연기…재판부 기피 판단은 보류
국회 정보위, 이종석 국정원장 후보자 인사청문 경과보고서 채택

국회 정보위, 이종석 국정원장 후보자 인사청문 경과보고서 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.